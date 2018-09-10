Scott Damron shares his passion for business and entrepreneurship through the Young Presidents’ Organization

Atlanta-based Scott Damron has enjoyed a successful career and supports young and aspiring entrepreneurs with his experiences

Atlanta, Georgia (PRUnderground) September 10th, 2018

An experienced executive and serial entrepreneur, Scott Damron’s business background spans sales, business development, and marketing strategy, with a particular emphasis on the healthcare and hospital sectors. The Atlanta native credits his love of innovation and a forward-thinking approach to business for the success which he’s enjoyed, and which has seen him and his endeavors prosper.

Highly motivated, the entrepreneur has enjoyed an enviable professional life. Founder of companies like ASP Global, and Victory Sales, Scott Damron is now dedicated to helping others by sharing his experiences with groups such as the Entrepreneurs’ Organization and the YPO, previously known as the Young Presidents’ Organization. “If I can share my experiences, and in doing so benefit others, I absolutely will,” he adds.

Scott Damron has served as a senior executive within numerous successful national and international businesses throughout his career, including at ASP Global. The company was established by the entrepreneur to provide medical and surgical supplies, patient preference items, and custom products to the healthcare profession. The Atlanta-based business has subsequently grown to include further operations in the Pacific Rim.

“Offering control over both product design and cost, I started ASP Global to support those in the healthcare sector in reaching their savings targets and exceeding patient experience goals,” explains Damron, who has since sold his interest in the business to focus on new endeavors.

One such endeavor with which he’s currently involved, alongside Victory Sales, Inc., hinges on what he calls a ‘truly innovative solution’ surrounding the global distribution of branded footwear. “I’ve brought my passion for innovation to Victory Sales, Inc. and I’m excited to see the developments surrounding what we’re working on come to life,” he adds.

Damron is an incredibly keen proponent of the importance of maintaining high levels of passion in business. “Sadly,” he suggests, “these and similar beliefs aren’t widely or routinely taught or covered in schools.”

They are, however, according to the entrepreneur, something which experienced mentors such as himself can share with groups like the YPO and the Entrepreneurs’ Organization.

Founded in 1987, the Entrepreneurs’ Organization’s core values include trust and respect, and a thirst for learning. The 68-year-old YPO meanwhile empowers more than 25,000 members in over 130 countries to succeed in business. “We’re a collective of peer leaders,” reveals Damron of his participation within the organization, “committed to lifelong learning and the exchange of ideas in an environment of trust, respect, and confidentiality for our community.”

“Every day I remind people to keep on learning,” says Damron, wrapping up, “and to remember to share what they’ve learned with others so that the cycle can continue for generations to come.”

About Web Presence, LLC