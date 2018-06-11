Scoot West Africa Announces Coast-to-Coast Scooter Tours

Guests get to experience an immersive, one-of-a-kind tour that gives them the freedom to choose the sights they see

Mali, WEST AFRICA (PRUnderground) June 11th, 2018

Independent travelers enjoy traveling in groups but often long for fewer restrictions on their adventures. The team at Scoot West Africa is proud to offer a solution to this challenge with their unique scooter tours, which take guests along immersive tours through the natural West Africa countryside.

Along these tours, guests are exposed to culture, food, music, and everything that makes West Africa such a breathtaking and unforgettable place. While the area often gets a bad reputation, the truth is that the countryside is brimming with tropical forests and plains. Tourists can get a once-in-a-lifetime experience by adventuring through some of West Africa’s most beautiful scenery.

Guests can choose from excursions in Senegal, Gambia, and Guinea-Bissau. For instance, one 8-day ride from Dakar to Ziguinchor includes sightseeing beaches, dance performances, nature preserves, river exploration, markets, and fresh grilled seafood and tropical fruit. In addition, a coast-to-coast 22-country trip is also available for adventurists. More details about the trips available this year can be found at http://scootwestafrica.com/trips/.

While guests do have a timeline-based itinerary, they are able to choose what parts of the tour they participate in. Each guest receives a low-powered 110 cc scooter designed for the trails. These scooters are easy to ride, meaning that virtually any tourist can hop on and get going on their journey.

Scoot West Africa offers a wealth of information for tourists ahead of their travels, including what to pack, health and safety details, and much more. Instead of offering a cookie-cutter tour, Scooter West Africa offers an exciting and unique experience that gives guests the freedom to go off the beaten path.

Guests from around the world have already left testimonials for Scoot West Africa. For instance, one recent traveler said, “…This tour is by far the best trip I’ve ever done and the best way to see this part of the world.”

A recently published video offers more insight into traveling through West Africa on scooter.

Booking a scooter tour with Scoot West Africa is simple. Guests can go to the company’s website to view itineraries and dates and find all the company’s booking information.

More details can be found at http://scootwestafrica.com/.

About Scoot West Africa

Scoot West Africa offers individualized scooter tours through beautiful areas in West Africa, including Senegal, Gambia, and Guinea-Bissau. Tours are immersive and give guests the freedom to explore their interests during their itinerary.