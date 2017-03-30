SCL Health Nurse Named Colorado Health Care Star

Award Recognizes Amy Anyangu at SCL Health as a Health Care Professional Making a Difference

(PRUnderground) March 30th, 2017

American Sentinel University and the Colorado Hospital Association (CHA) named Amy Anyangu, RN, Director, Patient Safety and High Reliability Organization Development at SCL Health in Broomfield, as a Colorado Health Care Stars Award winner. This award recognizes Anyangu as an exceptional health care professional.

Colorado Health Care Stars is a statewide health care professional award recognition program sponsored by American Sentinel University and CHA. The program was launched in February 2015 to acknowledge clinical professionals in Colorado who exceed expectations in the delivery of health care.

Anyangu has successfully embedded the principles of high reliability into SCL Health’s eight-hospital system by mentoring, training and being a role model for a true culture of safety at each site. Hospital leaders say Anyangu’s knowledge of patient safety, teamwork, and error prevention has been infectious with the hospital staff.

Through Anyangu’s leadership, thousands of SCL Health associates have been trained in the science of human error prevention, patient safety and the need to be a high-reliability organization with an extremely low occurrence of error. Anyangu provides daily support and encouragement to team leaders and associates about reporting safety events and understanding the human factors that cause them.

Mary Ann O’Reilly, System Director of Clinical Risk Management at SCL Health, credits Anyangu for influencing hospital leaders to put their words into action and support the staff’s best efforts to prevent and detect harm while building accountability to prevent recurrence.

“Promoting patient safety goes hand-in-hand with patient-centric care. Amy’s passion is contagious, and her energy is boundless,” says O’Reilly. “She inspires all who work with her to achieve better results, and always provides the proper perspective for our team. She puts patient safety first and is a true health care star in our organization.”

“Patient safety is the cornerstone of high-quality care, and nurse leaders like Amy Anyangu play a critical role in the surveillance, coordination, and accountability of patient care. It’s an honor to name Amy a Colorado Health Care Star and recognize her valuable contributions to the staff and patients at SCL Health,” says Chris Wolfe, Director of Program Strategy and Alliances at American Sentinel University.

Nominate The Next Colorado Health Care Stars Winner

Nominate an exceptional clinical professional. Complete the nomination submission form at http://www.chacareercenter.com/Employers/Employer-Items/Colorado-Healthcare-Heroes.aspx

Each month CHA draws from the pool of nominees and chooses an individual that will be featured the following month on the CHA Career Center website, receive a $100 Visa gift card courtesy of American Sentinel University and be entered into a drawing at the end of the year for a monetary scholarship toward an accredited health care certificate or degree at American Sentinel University.

Learn more about American Sentinel University’s online degree programs at http://www.americansentinel.edu/nursing or call 866.922.5690.

About the Colorado Hospital Association

The Colorado Hospital Association (CHA) represents 100 member hospitals and health systems throughout Colorado. CHA partners with its members to work towards health reform and performance improvement, and provides advocacy and representation at the state and federal level. Colorado hospitals and health systems are committed to providing coverage and access to safe, high-quality and affordable health care. In addition, Colorado hospitals have a tremendous impact on the state’s economic stability and growth, contributing to nearly every community across the state with 72,000 employees statewide.

About American Sentinel University

American Sentinel University delivers the competitive advantages of accredited online nursing degree programs in nursing, informatics, MBA Health Care, DNP Executive Leadership and DNP Educational Leadership. Its affordable, flexible bachelor’s and master’s nursing degree programs are accredited by the Commission for the Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE). The DNP program is accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN). The university is accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC). The Accrediting Commission of DEAC is listed by the U.S. Department of Education as a nationally recognized accrediting agency and is a recognized member of the Council for Higher Education Accreditation.

In June 2016, the Higher Education Commission Board of Trustees voted to grant American Sentinel University the status of candidate for accreditation. Institutions seeking accreditation by HLC are required to complete a period of candidacy before being evaluated for full accreditation. To earn and maintain candidacy, American Sentinel must fully meet the Commission’s Eligibility Requirements and Assumed Practices and demonstrate the capacity to meet all the Criteria for Accreditation within the candidacy period.

Please note, the MBA Healthcare Project-Based program is pending review for inclusion in the university’s programs covered by the Higher Learning Commission designation of candidate for accreditation.

For required student consumer information, please visit: www.americansentinel.edu/doe