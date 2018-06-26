Scientific Technologies Corporation Hosts their 16th Annual User Group Meeting

From June 18-21, 2018, 60 of STC’s clients and employees gathered in the Phoenix Warehouse District at the new STC headquarters for the 16th annual User Group Meeting (UGM).

Phoenix, AZ (PRUnderground) June 26th, 2018

With a focus on advancing the third generation of public health technology, CEO Mike Popovich remarked that STC-built Immunization Registry software in 12 states currently holds 17% of the entire U.S. population’s immunization records.

This year’s conference opened with a keynote address from Heidi Jannenga, President of WebPT, another Warehouse District business with a startup success story. “You cannot innovate if you are afraid to fail,” Heidi told the audience.

Following two full days of discussing consumer empowerment, pharmacy partnerships, and the Immunization Ecosystem, STC delivered the first ever Ideas Start Here awards to exceptional state health department clients. Wyoming was awarded “Most Electronic Partner Connections,” Mississippi won for “Most Vaccinated under 18 Population,” and Alaska was recognized for having the highest “National Flu Score.” (Learn more about the NFS here.)

STC, on a joint mission to build a healthier future, is grateful for the time spent face-to-face with clients. STC is also energized by the sense of community they are building in the Warehouse District. “We have a renewed sense of purpose and resolve, and our clients really felt that this year. It was a great week!” said CEO Mike Popovich

