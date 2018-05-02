Scientific Technologies Corporation, a leader in immunization intelligence™, today released new predictions for flu vaccination rates

Shots go retail but still millions unprotected. Analyst Bill Davenhall reveals two surprising projections.

1. For the 2021-2022 flu season, an estimated 135 million adults in the US will likely NOT get a vaccination anywhere. This is why reminding people to get a flu shot—as well as making it more convenient—will continue to play a vital role in vaccinating more people.

2. The CDC estimates that about 28% of the adults receiving a flu vaccination went to a retail pharmacy during the 2017-2018 flu season – and that’s up about 4% over the previous year. This means that about 31 million adults choose the convenience of the retail store (versus a doctor’s office, a medical clinic, their place of work, or a hospital).

Our projection: By 2022, adults getting a flu shot in a community pharmacy (in a retail grocery or free-standing) will likely double – a significant increase indeed and one that would mean the majority of adult flu shots would be administered in pharmacies.

