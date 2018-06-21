Sci-Fi Author Don Viecelli Releases Nanomachine War – Book 2, Battle For Holtu!

Battle For Holtu Threatens Qumru Survival.

Nanomachine War – Book 2, Battle For Holtu, is a Space Opera, Military Science Fiction story that widens and escalates the Nanomachine War. The Yoyka Empire seeks revenge for the embarrassing defeat during the Mars Space Battle. Imperial Leader Rahta plans to attack Holtu directly and wipe out any trace of the Holtu androids and the Qumru race that created them. Along the way, Rahta intends to subjugate all Humans to slavery with his quantum link controlled robotic nanomachines.

Book 2 Description:

The Yoyka’s attempt to subjugate and enslave the people of Earth and Mars using their nanomachine weapon failed—the first time. Rahta, the Imperil Leader, is outraged by his defeat and near death at the hands of the Holtu androids in the Mars Space Battle. Rahta seeks revenge by sending another large fleet of warships to attack Earth, Mars and Holtu with a new version of nanomachines that could cause the extinction or slavery of the human race. First, Rahta must defeat and destroy the Holtu androids and the Qumru who are now in a Military Alliance with Humans against the Yoyka Empire. Rahta intends to capture the Onutu mind transfer and regeneration technology the Qumru possess, which will give him the ability to achieve immortality and rule the galaxy forever. What the Yoyka do not expect is the resolve and tenacity of the humans from Earth to stop him with the same fierce determination for freedom against a ruthless tyrant. The Yoyka possess a quantum link kill code for all races they have enslaved with nanomachines. The battle for Holtu results in a race against time to save the lives of billions of Qumru on their home planet against Rahta’s vindictive decision to use his nanomachine kill switch one more time as an act of revenge.

Nanomachine War – Book 2 is available in ebook format from Amazon Kindle, Barnes & Noble Nook and Smashwords. Special pricing for Book 1 and Book 2 are available for a limited time only. Check your favorite online retailer for the latest offers for the two novels in the Nanomachine War Series.

An Excerpt from Book 2:

Doug listened to the cacophony of voices from his fighter squadron pilots over the open comlink speakers in the Fighter Squadron Command Room. Some pilots were yelling in excitement; others in fear just before their fighter exploded killing all on board. The tension is the room was near panic level.

Seated next to Doug was Captain James Weston, Commander Space Group. Both of them felt helpless at the moment. They relied on the skill and bravery of their squadron fighter pilots to repel the attackers. On all accounts they were losing the battle.

“Our losses are too high,” Captain Weston noted with sadness in his voice.

“They’re on their way back to the ship, Captain. They destroyed numerous Spitka fighters and took down two Yoyka warships so far. They’re doing great, Captain,” Doug said.

“We can’t hold them back much longer, Commander. We’re taking a pounding.”

The Bakutu lights dimmed again as their energy shield absorbed two more nuclear missile explosions, which shook the warship side to side. Doug held his seat straps until the shaking stopped.

Doug looked at the monitoring screens on the wall. “I agree. We’re almost there. We lost one Holtu warship. Two more are damaged, but the Yoyka have committed their whole fleet to attack us as expected.”

The space battle was in full rage. Both sides were throwing everything they had at each other. Doug knew time was not on their side. They were hopelessly outnumbered. As soon as their fleet reached the midpoint between Earth and Mars, they would be surrounded by the Yoyka warfleet. If they were to be saved from total destruction, the time was now!

About The Author:

Don Viecelli lives in Arlington Heights, IL with his family. He attended Michigan State University and earned his MBA at Lake Forest Graduate School of Management in Illinois. He recently retired as a product marketing professional in the high tech industry and is now pursuing a writing career. He has always enjoyed science fiction and plans to continue writing imaginative novels that explore the future boundaries of real science. He writes science fiction book reviews on popular authors and lists them on Goodreads.com. He can be found on Facebook, Linkedin, Twitter and he has his own Website for science fiction readers. He is also a Member of the Writers of SciFi, a talented group of Indie Science Fiction writers and authors.

