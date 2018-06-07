Schuckman Realty Inc. Instrumental in Bringing Tesla Auto Supercharging Station to Islandia Shopping Center, Islandia NY.

Schuckman Realty coordinated with Tesla Inc., Village of Islandia and the owners of the Islandia Shopping Center to bring a centrally located Tesla Auto Supercharging station to Long Island. The charging station, which will be in the Islandia Shopping Center, is scheduled to be operational by the end of June 2018.

New York (PRUnderground) June 7th, 2018

Schuckman Realty coordinated with Tesla Inc., Village of Islandia and the owners of the Islandia Shopping Center to bring a centrally located Tesla Auto Supercharging station to Long Island. The charging station, which will be in the Islandia Shopping Center, is scheduled to be operational by the end of June 2018.

Edward Gottlieb of Schuckman Realty facilitated ideal placement of ten Tesla Auto Charging stations at 1750 Veterans Hwy, Islandia, NY 11749. The site is within a half-mile of Exit 57 of the Long Island Expressway (Rte. 495). In addition to the Tesla Charging Station, the Islandia Shopping Center features national tenants such as Walmart, Stop & Shop, Dave & Busters, TJ-Maxx and Blink Fitness. Schuckman Realty has represented the Islandia Shopping Center for several years and brought in many tenants; the Tesla Charging Station will be a valuable addition to this regional/community consumer center as well as Long Islands vacation destinations such as the Hamptons which will now be easily reachable by electric vehicle.

According to Tesla, supercharging can take “about 30 minutes”, therefore locating a charging station within the shopping center close to dining, shopping and amenities allows Tesla owners to charge their vehicle while they shop or “grab a cup of coffee or a quick bite to eat”. The charging station also lets Tesla owners traveling on the Long Island Expressway, which has approximately 160,504 vehicles per day in that area, to charge their vehicles near the busiest road on Long Island without having to drive far out of their way to find a charging station.

About Schuckman Realty Inc.

Schuckman Realty of Lake Success, NY is a full service commercial real estate services firm serving New York City, Long Island, New Jersey and the surrounding tri-state area. Celebrating its 40th Anniversary Schuckman has a reputation as a leading retail broker and developer with special expertise in developments, redevelopments, and renovations in all Five Boroughs of New York City and Long Island. As a strategic planner of retail stores, shopping centers and boutique projects, Schuckman has been responsible for tens of millions of square feet of leasing and development and has been hired by numerous national retail chains to facilitate macro–market penetrations. We attribute our success to our intimate team’s proficiency in market analysis and site planning, in addition to tireless dedication and extensive experience from both sides of the table.