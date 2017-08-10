School director elected national president of the National Association for Catering & Events (NACE)

Dr. Donnell Bayot, Director of Academic Affairs, elected as National President of NACE, the first non-profit organization for caterers and event planners.

Las Vegas, NV (PRUnderground) August 10th, 2017

The International School of Hospitality (TISOH) announces the election of Dr. Donnell Bayot, Director of Academic Affairs for the institution, as the National President of the National Association for Catering & Events (NACE).

The National Association for Catering and Events (NACE) is the first non-profit, national organization for caterers, event planners and event professionals. NACE provides education, certification and a network of resources for members in all segments of the hospitality industry. Spanning 45 chapters across the nation, the association serves over 3,400 individual members.

Donnell Bayot earned his Ph.D. in workforce development and organizational leadership from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. His doctoral research was focused on the development of a competency model for catering and event professionals. Dr. Bayot is a Certified Professional in Catering and Events (CPCE), a Certified Food and Beverage Executive (CFBE), and a Certified Hospitality Educator (CHE).

Dr. Bayot is also an award-winning, nationally influential figure in the hospitality industry. He is a recipient of the 2014 Pacesetter Award from the Events Industry Council (formerly the Convention Industry Council), an umbrella association that represents over 100,000 hospitality industry professionals. Dr. Bayot was appointed to the President’s List of NACE National in 2010 for outstanding achievement and contribution to the association. He won the 2009 Spirit of NACE award from the Las Vegas chapter. He also is serving on the Board of Advisors for the Southern Nevada Hotel Concierge Association and as a public commissioner for the CMP Governance Commission.

Dr. Bayot oversees course development for classroom and online classes at TISOH. He works with hospitality industry leaders to develop the curriculum for each department — Department of Conference and Events, Department of Catering, Department of Hotel Management and Department of Wedding Coordination. He is currently a commissioner for the Accrediting Council for Continuing Education & Training (ACCET), which is a nationally recognized accrediting agency sanctioned by the U.S. Department of Education.

“I am very pleased to hear of Donnell’s election. His doctorate in education and authentic leadership, combined with his in-depth knowledge of the catering and event industry, make his skill set unique. NACE is all about education for its members, and that is what Donnell is passionate about,” said Patti Shock CPCE CHT, Academic Consultant to the institution and the first NACE Icon recipient.

Also elected to the board was James Filtz CPCE CMP, Director of Catering and Conference Services for the Loews New Orleans Hotel, and guest lecturer for TISOH.

About TISOH: The International School of Hospitality

The International School of Hospitality (TISOH) was founded in Las Vegas, Nev., in 2005. TISOH offers quality short-term, practical training and career development programs in hospitality. Developed for the industry and by the industry, TISOH’s small class sizes and online courses include: concierge, conference management and event planning, catering, exhibition & tradeshow management, hospitality leadership and supervision, hospitality human resources, hospitality marketing & sales, hotel operations, and wedding coordination and design. Diploma graduates, trained by working experts in the field, enjoy an 85 percent job placement rate. TISOH is an academic partner of the American Hotel & Lodging Educational Institute and is accredited by the Accrediting Council for Continuing Education and Training. For more information, visit www.tisoh.edu or call (702) 947-7200.