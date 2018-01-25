Scarlettown Communications Offers Career Coaching for Aspiring Consultants

Indiana, United States (PRUnderground) January 25th, 2018

Scarlettown Communications, LLC proudly announces that it is offering a range of coaching packages and other resources for aspiring and practicing consultants of the new generation. The company is led by seasoned content, communications & training consultant for Fortune 500, Barbara Roy. The new packages are available now, and bookings and payment can be completed online.

“As a consultant’s mentor, I will be launching 3 coaching packages for, ranging from beginners just getting started, to full-time contractors and consultants who want to add a bolt-on business to extend their services, plan for retirement and/or solve current business-related issues,” said Barbara Roy, in reference to her newly-launched packages. “I have a passion for writing and I enjoy the strategic planning process; ultimately though, my goal is to help my clients reach their goals,” she added.

Barbara has diverse industry experience in the technology realm, and is also a frequently-published author and songwriter. She authored, “Big Boys and Girls Play Hardball,” a book from the consultant’s perspective on what working with Fortune 500 is really like.

To review package options, register and schedule coaching sessions, just visit Barbara’s online calendar. To learn more about Barbara and Scarlettown Communications, please visit the website at www.scarlettown.biz.

About Scarlettown Communications LLC

Scarlettown Communications, LLC is owned by Principal, Barbara Roy. Services include content development and management, communications, training, technical writing, career coaching, and mentorship for consultants.