SaveLeSEA.com Gets Thousands of Views Worldwide in Support to Save the Legacy of Dr. Lester Sumrall

Launched to inform and garner support, the newly-launched SaveLeSEA.com is reported to have now gathered over 40,000 page views from 117 countries. The outcry of visitors is proof positive of supporters’ determination to save the life’s work of charismatic Christian icon, Dr. Lester Sumrall.

Gathering the attention of devoted followers worldwide, SaveLeSEA.com has reached a milestone. Live for a few short months, the platform boasts over 41k page views from concerned supporters calling for the preservation of Dr. Lester Sumrall’s body of work. Known to Christians worldwide as a symbol of integrity, compassion, and grit, Dr. Lester Sumrall left an unmatched legacy. A legacy, some say now, is in jeopardy at the hands of impropriety. This is stated on the informative website founded by the deceased minister’s grandson and namesake, Lester Sumrall. With allegations of blatant atheistic writings of the ministry’s current CEO, the website calls for full accountability and transparency. Under particular scrutiny, and the focus of a pending lawsuit is the ministry’s board of directors past and present. These directors include former CEO, Pete Sumrall, its current leader Drew Sumrall, and David Ernest Sumrall, Pastor of Cathedral of Praise in Manila, Philippines.

Now with the Office of the Indiana Attorney General who has opened an investigation into the allegations, SaveLeSEA.com continues its battle cry. Grabbing the attention of concerned followers in 117 countries, the website points to the destruction of his grandfather’s life’s work. Informatively, the site published an open letter to the Christian community that has shed light on the alleged hidden activities of the board of directors. These activities, dating back to 2003, could endanger the organization’s tax exemption status and have thus received media attention.

Sumrall said of his disheartening concerns, “If my grandfather knew that his ministry was being pilfered by family members who boast their belief in atheism, communism, and egalitarianism he would be beside himself. I take it as my personal responsibility to speak for him and move his followers to action in light of these events. Events that have put me directly in the line of fire.”

Sumrall goes on to state that Drew Sumrall, the ministry’s current leader, as of March 24th, 2017, has attempted to blatantly deceive donors and hide his stated beliefs from his deleted blog and widely-ignored book that are contrary to the mission of LeSEA Ministries. Though the book is reported to have sold less than 60 copies over all, it exposes his worldview that has enflamed supporters to continue to call for his resignation from LeSEA.

During his 66 years of ministry, Dr. Lester Sumrall traveled to 119 nations, inspiring millions by sharing his Christian faith through his books, broadcasts and humanitarian efforts. SaveLeSEA spokesman, Lester Sumrall said “ I must take a stand! I cannot sit idly by and allow the current leadership of LeSEA to hijack my grandfather’s entire life’s work and legacy of faith.”

