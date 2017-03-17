Save Some ‘Green’ on Your Car This St. Patrick’s Day with This Quick Tip from Trustmark Warranty

Save Money on Your Car This St. Patrick's Day by Purchasing a Warranty for your Car

(PRUnderground) March 17th, 2017

This St. Patrick’s Day, Luis Nieves, CEO of Trustmark Warranty, recommends saving a little ‘green’ when it comes to your car. It always seems as if your car needs auto repairs when you are least prepared for it, and these unexpected costs can really add up and hurt your wallet. To protect yourself financially and save money, Nieves suggests purchasing an auto warranty.

It’s worth it to pay a little bit of money each month to cover unforeseen and pricey auto repairs, and at a low monthly payment with 0% financing, Trustmark Warranty stands out among competitors. Trustmark sells used auto warranties directly to consumers online, which eliminates the costs of a middle man and lets you to save even more of your hard-earned ‘green’. They offer vehicle protection plans to meet any and every customer’s auto warranty needs within most every budget.

In case you end up in an unexpected situation that requires an auto repair, Trustmark Warranty has your back. They provide 24/7 roadside assistance with a 150-mile towing benefit, so no matter where you are, Trustmark Warranty is there to help. Trustmark makes dealing with auto repair shops stress-free by taking care of payments directly, which means you don’t have to wait for your money to be reimbursed. They will also give you a rental car while yours is in the shop, so you don’t have to worry about getting where you need to go.

Gain some peace of mind this St. Patrick’s Day by knowing you have plenty of ‘green’ in your wallet. To find out more and how little it will cost you to cover yourself against unexpected auto repairs at www.TrustmarkWarranty.com.

In addition to his role as company President and CEO, Luis Nieves is also a nationally recognized personality and automotive expert known as The Consumer Auto Advocate. His blog features extensive automotive, recall, repair and safety information, tips and links at www.TheConsumerAutoAdvocate.com

About Trustmark Warranty

Trustmark Warranty is a tech-based, direct-to-consumer provider of Vehicle Service Contracts for private owners of used cars. Trustmark Warranty maintains an A+ rating by the Better Business Bureau and their vehicle service contracts are available in 12 to 48-month terms. Trustmark Vehicle Service Contracts provide industry-leading coverage and are guaranteed by an A-rated insurance company with $32 billion in assets. The Administrator has been in business for more than 25 years and has paid out more than $650 million in claims. For more information, visit www.trustmarkwarranty.com.