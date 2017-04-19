Satellite TV Competition From DirecTV And Dish Benefits Consumers Says SatelliteWerx

New Brunswick, NJ (PRUnderground) April 19th, 2017

For folks contemplating a switch to satellite TV from cable for their television entertainment needs that decision often comes down to a choice between the two giants in the industry. The two biggest satellite television services are Direct TV and Dish Network and many consider them the best. They both offer competitive pricing and a wide variety of choices. Both have many strong selling points and each consumer’s selection often comes down to their personal viewing preferences. See here https://satellitewerx.com/satellite-tv-dish-network-direct-tv/

Overall, Dish Network satellite TV offers a bit more flexibility with programming packages since they offer packages with a lesser amount of channels, but these more basic services are less expensive. Dish also offers a month-to-month payment option so customers can avoid having to sign a contract. On the other hand, Direct TV offers a bigger channel lineup in even their smallest programming packages. For football fans, Direct TV’s ‘NFL Sunday Ticket’ is a huge factor. NFL Sunday Ticket provides out-of-market football games so a hardcore football fan can see games from all over the country instead of just their local areas. That’s a big deal for many football fans and for those people DirecTV has the clear edge. But for non-football fans, Dish can be an excellent choice for a number of reasons. SatelliteWerx.com has recently published a side-by-side comparison chart to help consumers easily select which is the best satellite TV provider for their needs.

Another benefit for Direct TV is that since that provider was acquired by AT&T consumers can now bundle TV, internet, and phone service and the similar savings that this type of bundling often is offered from cable companies.

Here’s a quick summary of some of the pros and cons from these two industry leaders:

· DirecTV Pros

· NFL Sunday ticket

· Bundled deals with AT&T

· Complete channel line-up

· More HD channels

· DirecTV Cons

· No month-to-month option

· Programming packages start at a higher price than DISH TV

· Genie offers less features than Dish’s Hopper

· Fewer foreign language channels

· Dish Network Pros

· Month-to-month available – No contract required

· More programming package options than DirecTV

· Lower prices overall

· Hopper DVR service offers more features than similar devices from DirecTV

· Dish Network Cons

· May be missing some channels that Direct TV offers

· Fewer HD channels

· No ‘NFL Sunday Ticket’

Whether a consumer chooses Direct TV satellite TV or Dish Network, they will often be paying less than for cable TV. Satellite TV is also leading the way in high definition programming. Both services also offer excellent customer service and usually will install equipment for the customer. Both services also include local channels. So, satellite TV is on the rise and getting better all the time and consumer options are getting better all the time

