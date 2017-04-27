Satellite Internet and Streaming Growth Ignites Market for Related Domain Names Says SatelliteWerx

New Brunswick, NJ (PRUnderground) April 27th, 2017

The advent of sustainment technological advancements in the satellite communications industry has ignited a robust market and aftermarket for domain names related to these industries, according to SatelliteWerx.com. In addition to the growth of satellite TV over recent years, there is a sustained evolution of a number of high profile streaming services such as Netflix, HULU and Amazon Video as well as other emerging companies in the space. Additionally, there is significant investment by major tech players in satellite Internet services. As these industries grow and expand, the market for industry related domain names increases as well, see here https://satellitewerx.com/satellite-tv-satellite-internet-streaming-domain-names-for-sale/

Streaming video services are exploding and may ultimately displace much of the current content delivery systems of cable and satellite TV. And, satellite Internet is considered by many as an area of potentially very strong growth considering that a large portion of the planet’s population, estimated to be about 50%, is without high-speed internet access. Satellite Internet is considered by a number of experts to be the most viable solution to get broadband to areas in dire need of these services, which includes not just rural America, but also huge underserved areas such as much of the continent of Africa. In rural and remote areas it is not economically feasible to lay cable. And, many large technology companies in the US such as Facebook, Google, and Elon Musk’s SpaceX are researching and investing substantially sums to create and expand the technologies needed to make satellite Internet more viable.

To be sure, emerging high growth industries can create significant speculative opportunities for buyers of domain names. A good example of such is the emerging legal cannabis and CBD oil industry. In 2004, a firm bought the domain name marijuana (dot) com for over $1 million then resold it for more than $2 million about 5 years later, according to a report in the New York Times. Then in 2011 that same domain name sold for a reported $4.2 million, a price not officially acknowledged, but reported as confirmed by the tech blog TechCrunch.

On SatelliteWerx.com, domain name speculators and satellite and streaming business owners can select from an exclusive portfolio of related business domain names for sale, such as those listed below. A memorable high-level dot com domain name can give a company immediate credibility and a large competitive advantage in any highly competitive marketplace.

Premium satellite and streaming business domain names currently listed on SatelliteWerx include:

StreamTVdirect.com

SatelliteRX.com

StreamNetwerx.com

NetWerx.org

TVwerx.com

StreamWerxTV.com

TVNetwerx.com

StreamcastDirect.com

TVstreamwerx.com

StreamcastWerx.com

SatelliteWerx is an internationally read news and review service covering streaming services, satellite Internet services, and satellite television services. SatelliteWerx keeps readers current with reviews and the current promotional package specials from the two biggest and best satellite TV providers DirecTV and Dish Network. SatelliteWerx also hosts a popular entertainment blog featuring reviews of movies, TV shows, streaming services, music and more. Consumers also can read updated reviews about the leading satellite Internet providers including the latest Exede Internet promotional packages and HughesNet specials.

About SatelliteWerx.com

About SatelliteWerx.com

SatelliteWerx.com is a popular news and review service based in New Brunswick, New Jersey, USA focusing on the satellite Internet and satellite TV industry.