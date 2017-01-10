Sarah is an Old-Fashioned Ghost Story – Young Adult Horror with Heart

Seventeen-year-old horror fan Cain Shannon thought helping a ghost find her killers would be the supernatural adventure of a lifetime. Now, he just hopes to survive long enough to protect his family and friends from her.

A bet between friends goes horribly wrong, resulting in Sarah’s death. When she returns to seek justice against those responsible, Cain agrees to help her. But when he discovers Sarah has been hijacking his body, he realizes she wants retribution instead of justice.

Terrified of what could have happened when he wasn’t in control, Cain commands Sarah to leave his house – but exorcising her isn’t that easy. She retaliates against her murderers in bloody, horrific ways, each death making her stronger, then sets her sights on Cain. With the help of friends, Cain fights to save himself and his loved ones and searches for a way to stop Sarah before she kills again.

This is Teri Polen’s debut novel. A devoted fan and avid reader of horror, fantasy, and sci-fi, she resides in Bowling Green, KY with her husband, sons, and black cat. She can be contacted through her website and blog at https://teripolen.com/ or tpolen6@gmail.com

