Sapsnkra.my Launches Website to Analyze Advantages of SAPS NKRA

Selangor, Malaysia (PRUnderground) January 31st, 2018

Sapsnkra.my, a website providing information about SAPS noted in their first address “The School Examination Analysis System or SAPS is a premier online application launched by the Education Ministry of Malaysia in 2011.The app is a centralized one and is quite effective for parents, teachers and students to access details such as details of the examination system, performance of schools, marks of every school student in Malaysia in a particular test or exam, attendance details etc.”

In order to keep students and parents updated with the application, sapsnkra.my has launched a website providing updated information about saps ibu bapa. The editor of the website noted that “Parents’ can access their ward’s performance with this app from any corner of the world. And the application are set to introduce a new tab which can store the marks or grades that a teacher has provided for a student for his or her social skills.”

The website editor says that “this new option is introduced because the Government has now become aware of the fact that social skills play a key role in the job and business markets across the world. Hence it is important to hone these skills in kids from a young age.”

On speaking about the SAPS online application, the website editor adds that “This online information system complements the SIT which analyses factors such as the strengths and weaknesses of a school based on its administration, teachers, students, parents and infrastructure. The SIT is an initiative under the Government Transformation Program’s (GTP) Education National Key Results Area (NKRA) designed specially to improve the performance of schools in producing quality students.”

Over the years the SAPS application has received accolades by the parents and teachers’ community for its ability to efficiently provide all the details related to a student. The editor also says that “With SAPS, parents and guardians are not only able to do online reviews regularly, they can also analyze previous test and examination scores throughout the year. Parents are able to identify the strengths and weaknesses of their children and identify subjects which require more focus”

The SAPS is now efficiently programmed to provide examination results of Test1 and Test2,Mid and Final year exams, Trial Exam for Primary School Evaluation Test (UPSR), Form 3 Exam (PT3) and Malaysian Education Certificate (SPM). The app is found to be quite useful for teachers, parents and students in Malaysia.

With the launch of this new app, parents and teachers are aiming to help students acquire new social skills which will be quite beneficial for their future endeavors.

