Santa’s Shop Now Taking Orders!

NORTH POLE, AK (PRUnderground) September 1st, 2017

Letters From Santa’s Shop is now taking orders for Letters From Santa for the 2017 season, with two new letter templates to choose from in addition to its original two. Letters From Santa provides customized letters from Santa for children to keep the wonder alive during this magical time of year. The company offers an online process where letters and postcards can be created in three easy steps. Letters From Santa is also proud to announce it has released a brand new “free Santa letter” template available for download. In addition, all-new postcards direct from the big guy himself are available for ordering as well. These postcards are completely customized with graphics, text, and a message from Santa’s summer vacation spot, which changes every year.

This season, the company is offering four custom Santa letter backgrounds and four choices of letter content, with a custom postcard to be mailed in the summer to perpetuate excitement in kids of all ages. Customers can choose multiple personalizations, including the child’s name, a gift request, and where they’ll be spending Christmas Eve. Children will receive a custom envelope with name, personalized letter signed by Santa, unique address label art, and a Santa’s Village North Pole postmark. When creating a letter, customers will need to provide the child’s name and birthdate, city or town, gift requests, reasons for being on the Nice List, and gender. Address and payment are also needed.

Every letter comes with a unique letter background, from a winter wonderland scene and candy canes to reindeer and stockings. The cost of each personalized letter is $7.50 plus shipping. The company is excited to expand its offerings with two new Santa letter designs to its Santa letter collection. Letters from Santa ordering is now open for all. All letters are sent via USPS on Mondays and Thursdays. Customers can join the Santa Insider to receive emailed newsletters on the latest news and happenings within the company.

Visit the Letters from Santa website to order your personalized letter or postcard from Santa now. Online ordering is open to all customers right now. Choose from two new designs for letters and all-new postcard designs as well. Postcards are available for an additional fee, and they are mailed out in July and August. Customers will also get access to a real-time countdown clock displaying the days, hours, minutes and seconds to Christmas Day.

About Letters From Santa

Letters From Santa was created in 2016 to foster and enhance the excitement and magic of Christmas for infants to children up to 10 years old. The founders of the company wanted to ensure all children, even those approaching the tween years who may be privy to their parents’ handwriting, experience the joy of the Christmas season as the big day gets closer and closer, through personalized notes from Santa. Postmarked from the North Pole, Letters from Santa offers genuine proof to kids that Santa is real and is thinking of them.

