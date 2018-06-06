Santa Rosa Is Set for Country Summer Music Festival

Florida Georgia Line, Little Big Town and Toby Keith Headline – Three-Day Event Features 20 Artists on Two Stages

Santa Rosa, CA (PRUnderground) June 6th, 2018

It’s less than two weeks until gates open to the Country Summer Music Festival, Northern California’s biggest country music festival and Sonoma County’s biggest party, June 15-17 at the Sonoma County Event Center at the Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Road.

Florida Georgia Line, Little Big Town and Toby Keith headline the fifth annual festival with top country artists, such as Maren Morris, Granger Smith and Joe Nichols also performing on the Chevy Silverado Stage.

Since the inaugural festival in 2014, Country Summer has grown exponentially to become a nationally recognized destination country music spectacular smack dab in the heart of Wine Country.

It attracted 30,000 fans from 34 states and four countries in 2017. More festival attendees are coming in from out-of-town this year – 55 percent are coming from outside Sonoma County, compared to 51 percent in 2017.

Jim Murphy, vice president, programming and operations, at Amaturo Sonoma Media Group, owner of Froggy 92.9 and a partner in Country Summer, said, ”Country music fans have embraced this festival and are very loyal. We welcome our locals as well as visitors again this year to celebrate country music and the strength of Santa Rosa.”

Every year, Country Summer adds opportunities for new fan experiences. The Redwood Credit Union Community Stage premieres with higher-profile, up-and-coming stars between main acts.

Coffey Anderson and Carver Louis perform on June 15. Honey County and Mondo Mariscal perform on June 16. The Scotty Mac Band and Ryan Scripps perform on June 17.

The new Country Summer Campground, in addition to the RV Park, also debuts in 2018. Camping passes and packages include access to Country Summer After Parties.

From 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday night after the concert, there’ll be extended bar service, late night food options and music featuring Dee Jay Silver, an RCA Nashville recording artist and top-touring DJ who travels the world playing venues from the biggest clubs to major music festivals.

All festival attendees are invited to the After Parties being held at Grace Pavilion; however, space is limited. Admission is $20 in advance and $25 at the door.

The Country Summer Country Club, introduced in 2017, is a members-only, indoor VIP destination offering a complimentary buffet-style meal, honky-tonk cash bar, games and activities, private restrooms and a break from the California sun. The Froggy Lounge, inside the Country Club, features artist interviews in an up-close setting. The Country Club is sold out all three days.

General admission tickets are available for all three days. To purchase tickets, go to www.countrysummer.com; visit Epicenter Sports & Entertainment, 3215 Coffey Lane in Santa Rosa; the Sonoma County Fairgrounds office, 1350 Bennett Valley Road in Santa Rosa; or call 800-514-3849 to order by phone. In association with Redwood Credit Union, a portion of ticket sales will support fire relief efforts.

Event sponsors include the Bay Area Chevrolet Dealers, Redwood Credit Union, Bud Light, Friedman’s Home Improvement, United Airlines, Mountain Mike’s Pizza, Kendall-Jackson, Les Schwab Tire Centers, Jack Daniel’s, Montgomery Village, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, River Rock Casino, Epicenter, Papé Material Handling, Cattlemens Steakhouse, Harris Ranch, The Marines, Cream’s, Visit Santa Rosa and Froggy 92.9.

About Country Summer Music Festival 2018

Country Summer is Northern California’s biggest country music festival and Sonoma County’s biggest party, featuring 20 performers on the Chevy Silverado Stage, plus a second stage for popular local bands between main acts. Country Summer Music Festival is collaboration between Impact Entertainment and Amaturo Sonoma Media Group, local owner of Froggy 92.9 and other leading radio stations serving Sonoma County.