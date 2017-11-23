Samsung Galaxy S7 Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2017 Deals Compared by Black Friday Dealer

E-commerce analysts at Black Friday Dealer have found the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday Samsung Galaxy S7 & S7 Edge deals for shoppers in 2017.

New York City (PRUnderground) November 22nd, 2017

The team of deal review experts at Black Friday Dealer are comparing the best Samsung Galaxy S7 Black Friday deals. The best value deals for shoppers this year are:

A generation below the Galaxy S8, the S7 is still a smartphone worth considering in 2017. Like its successor, the S7 has a virtually borderless display and design, keeping it ahead of the curve and many of its competitors. The best Black Friday and Cyber Monday smartphone deals are often reserved for last years flagship devices.

Black Friday Dealer deal analysts help shoppers find the best deals by comparing Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts from the big retailers. By driving more shoppers online through extended sales periods, total spending during Black Friday 2017 is on track to reach new heights. This year’s holiday season sales are expected to be up 4.5% on last year’s $650 billion record spend.

Black Friday has evolved into an online sales phenomenon in recent years, meaning shoppers no longer have to panic about chaotic scenes in stores. Last year more people shopped online than in store during the Black Friday sales period, according to the National Retail Federation.

Black Friday 2017 lands a few days earlier this year on 24 November, with most sales kicking off online on 20 November. Online deals reach their peak on Cyber Monday, which falls on 27 November.

