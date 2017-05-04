Sam Hunt Tickets: Ticket Down Slashes 2017 Sam Hunt Ticket Prices for all "15 in a 30" Tour Dates

Ticket Down has cheap Sam Hunt tickets for all 2017 tour dates. Add promo code SAMHUNT2017 for lawn seats, pit seats, general admission (GA), parking passes and more.
Los Angeles, CA (PRUnderground) May 4th, 2017
Ticket Down is a reputable source of authentic Sam Hunt tickets for his upcoming “15 in a 30 Tour” which gets underway on June 1st at the Blossom Music Center in the Cleveland/Akron metro area. This exciting tour will culminate on September 22nd in Nashville at the Ascend Amphitheatre.
2017 Sam Hunt “15 in a 30” Tour Dates:
June 1 — Cleveland, OH (Cuyahoga Falls) @ Blossom Music Center
June 2 — Indianapolis, IN @ Klipsch Music Center
June 15 — Toronto, ON, Canada @ Budweiser Stage
June 16 — Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
June 17 — Pittsburgh, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion
June 23 — Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
June 24 — Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
June 25 — Holmdel, NJ @ P.N.C. Bank Arts Center
July 7 — St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 8 — Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 9 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
July 13 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Verizon Amphitheatre
July 14 — Tampa, FL @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 15 — Miami, FL @ Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre
July 21 — Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion
July 22 — Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center
July 23 — Rochester, NY @ Constellation Brands Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center
July 27 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
July 28 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
July 29 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
Aug. 10 — San Diego, CA @ Sleep Train Amphitheatre
Aug. 11 — San Francisco, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
Aug. 12 — Sacramento, CA @ Toyota Amphitheater
Aug. 15 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Greek Theatre
Aug. 19 — Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
Aug. 21 — Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Sept. 15 — Philadelphia, PA @ BB&T Pavilion
Sept. 16 — Washington, DC @ Jiffy Lube Live
Sept. 22 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
About TicketDown.com:
Ticket Down delivers tickets to sold out concerts and events worldwide when no one else can, and they do so at discounted prices. This popular ticket exchange also has Sam Hunt tickets for all budgets and seating preferences. Find Sam Hunt lawn seats, pit seats, VIP seating, general admission (GA), parking passes and more. Add promo/coupon code SAMHUNT2017 for added savings on any ticket order.
Note: Ticket Down is not associated with Sam Hunt or any music artists or venues mentioned in this release. The names that are used in this release are purely for descriptive purposes. We are not affiliated with or do we endorse any artists or venues in this release. Ticket Down and JP Media, LLC are not responsible for any errors or omissions in this release.
About JP Media, LLC
Read full release at PRUnderground.com: Sam Hunt Tickets: Ticket Down Slashes 2017 Sam Hunt Ticket Prices for all "15 in a 30" Tour Dates.
Source: PRUnderground.com