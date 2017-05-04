Sam Hunt Tickets: Ticket Down Slashes 2017 Sam Hunt Ticket Prices for all "15 in a 30" Tour Dates

Ticket Down has cheap Sam Hunt tickets for all 2017 tour dates. Add promo code SAMHUNT2017 for lawn seats, pit seats, general admission (GA), parking passes and more.

Los Angeles, CA (PRUnderground) May 4th, 2017

Ticket Down is a reputable source of authentic Sam Hunt tickets for his upcoming “15 in a 30 Tour” which gets underway on June 1st at the Blossom Music Center in the Cleveland/Akron metro area. This exciting tour will culminate on September 22nd in Nashville at the Ascend Amphitheatre.

2017 Sam Hunt “15 in a 30” Tour Dates:

June 1 — Cleveland, OH (Cuyahoga Falls) @ Blossom Music Center

June 2 — Indianapolis, IN @ Klipsch Music Center

June 15 — Toronto, ON, Canada @ Budweiser Stage

June 16 — Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

June 17 — Pittsburgh, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion

June 23 — Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

June 24 — Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

June 25 — Holmdel, NJ @ P.N.C. Bank Arts Center

July 7 — St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 8 — Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 9 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

July 13 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Verizon Amphitheatre

July 14 — Tampa, FL @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 15 — Miami, FL @ Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre

July 21 — Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

July 22 — Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center

July 23 — Rochester, NY @ Constellation Brands Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center

July 27 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

July 28 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

July 29 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

Aug. 10 — San Diego, CA @ Sleep Train Amphitheatre

Aug. 11 — San Francisco, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Aug. 12 — Sacramento, CA @ Toyota Amphitheater

Aug. 15 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Greek Theatre

Aug. 19 — Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Aug. 21 — Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Sept. 15 — Philadelphia, PA @ BB&T Pavilion

Sept. 16 — Washington, DC @ Jiffy Lube Live

Sept. 22 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

