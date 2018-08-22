Salon Invi in Andover Gives 20% Discount for All Teacher Hair Cuts for Back To School Promotion

The leading salon in Andover, Massachusetts, Salon Invi, is showing their appreciation for all the hard work local teachers do with their latest promotion.

Andover, MA (PRUnderground) August 21st, 2018

The leading salon in Andover, Massachusetts, Salon Invi, is showing their appreciation for all the hard work local teachers do with their latest promotion. As part of a back to school promotion, all educators will receive a 20% discount off all hair cuts August 28 through September 1, 2018.

Who is Salon Invi?

Salon Invi is an ultra-chic, highly modern salon located in the heart of downtown Andover, MA who caters to the adults of today. They offer a specialized vision for every customer and are well known for their outstanding customer service.

The team of stylists have well over 100 years’ experience between them and each has a unique set of skills they bring to the table. All stylists employed at Salon Invi have undergone advanced career training in addition to traditional schooling and on-the-job experience. This proves their dedication to provide their loyal customers with only the absolute best in services.

The salon has been awarded and received recognition several times. Most recently they received the BONS 2018 award for “Best Women’s Hair Salon” and were recognized by Goldwell (a leading industry name) as being one of the best salons in the country.

The Promotion

To show appreciation for all the hard work teachers put in not only throughout the school year, but in the summer as well, the salon is offering a 20% discount on all hair cuts for educators. This enables teachers to get a fashionable style to start the school year with and end their summers with a little well-deserved pampering.

The confidence of educator’s new hair cuts can carry through with them into the first semester (and beyond), which will, in turn, greatly benefit their eager pupils. It is just one small way Salon Invi aims to give back to the community.

Services Offered

Salon Invi offers a multitude of services pertaining to hair. The staff is well equipped to produce any style you desire. This could be as simple as a trim or helping teachers to craft a brand new appearance for the new school year. While the promotion covers cuts, this is also the perfect opportunity to enhance your summer beachy highlights or maybe dial it back for a new fall look for the new season.

The salon offers a full range of coloring techniques to compliment your new cut. Among these are balayage, highlighting, lowlighting, and traditional full coverage options.

Teachers may want to consider a deep conditioning or straightening treatment to maintain the health of their hair and heal up any dryness remaining from the hot summer weather.

Finally, Salon Invi offers a wide range of only the best hair products including: Oribe, Kerastase, Kevin Murphy, Goldwell and Brazilian Blowout, which can give you that healthy salon look and feel after every shower.

For more information please contact the salon through their website at www.saloninvi.com, or call them during normal business hours at (978)378-3333. Alternatively, you should feel free to stop in at the salon to book your appointment in person. Salon Invi is located on 28 Chestnut Street in Andover.

About Salon Invi

Top rated Boston area hair and make-up salon, Salon Invi located in Andover, MA offers ultra-modern, stylish and professional hair stylists. Voted top North Shore hair beauty salon. Call 978-378-3333 to make appointment.