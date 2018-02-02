SalesForce.com vs Dynamics 365 CRM: A live Side-By-Side Comparison By BrainSell LLC On February 14th

Topsfield, MA, US (PRUnderground) February 2nd, 2018

Brainsell LLC., a CRM Value-Added Reseller and Consulting firm presents a side-by-side live comparison!

BrainSell LLC will be hosting a live webinar on February 14th 2:00 PM EST: “Salesforce.com vs Dynamics 365 CRM.“

In this side-by-side comparison, CRM experts from BrainSell will be comparing Salesforce.com to Dynamics 365 CRM. They’ll review features and functionality, user interfaces, and pricing for two well-known CRM tools. There will be an open Q&A that’s hosted by an unbiased panel of experts. No sales pitches, only facts.

This event allows decision makers, future buyers, editorial press, consultants and users of CRM to name a few, to see an unvarnished and objective review of both solutions without direct vendor sales involvement.

Attendees can expect to gain a greater understanding of which solution best fits their needs and requirements.

This webinar is a must for anyone who’s considering a CRM purchase, a CRM change or just want to be informed.

For more information and to register for the webinar, please visit: http://bit.ly/2nCvwpL

About BrainSell

BrainSell engineer's smart growth with business savvy, software and consulting services for clients of all sizes across North America. We guarantee unbiased business advice. We use a proven process to help growing businesses identify the clearest areas of potential growth and improvement in their processes. If software will help those processes, then our team of technology experts can advise on choosing the best platforms for the job. #growthunleashed

BrainSell is a leading advisory and technology company that provides companies of all sizes with a competitive advantage that comes from best-of-class business software, services and unbiased advice. Since their founding in 1994, BrainSell has transformed from a regional boutique software reseller into a leading provider of unrivaled business strategy, best-of-class software, development, and implementation for clients of all sizes, across all industries.