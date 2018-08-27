Sales Soar at Utah Jazz Team Store with the NBA’s 2018-2019 Schedule Release

Utah Jazz Team Store products, including player jerseys, are selling quickly as fans anticipate the newly announced 2018-2019 season.

Salt Lake City, UT (PRUnderground) August 27th, 2018

The Utah Jazz Team Store is seeing an increase in merchandise sales after the NBA’s recent announcement of the team’s 2018-2019 game schedule. Items bearing the names of last season’s standout players are particularly popular.

The Jazz season will open on the road on October 17 against the Sacramento Kings. Two days later, the Jazz will play their first home game of the season against the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors. Other season highlights will include the November 9 game against the Boston Celtics (potentially the best team in the Eastern Conference), the December 15 game against the Orlando Magic in Mexico City (the franchise’s first game ever in Mexico’s capital), and the Christmas Day game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Parker Bushnell, Team Store official, said that people are quickly snapping up products branded for their favorite players.

“Donovan Mitchell jerseys are hard to keep on the shelves,” said Bushnell. “You can feel the momentum building for the season, and we’re excited to see which additional players will become fan favorites.”

The 2017-2018 Jazz season was one for the books, with Donovan Mitchell as its head-turning newcomer. The offensive dynamo was named to the NBA’s All-Rookie First Team after helping carry the Jazz from a season low 19-28 record to the Western Conference semifinals, including some unforgettable 40+ point nights.

Many considered center Rudy Gobert to be the rock of the team, helping pave the way to victory in 29 of the final 35 games to break into the playoffs. You can expect more great performances from the likes of Jae Crowder, Joe Ingles, and Royce O’Neale, each of them played a vital role in the late season turnaround. Ricky Rubio also returns as the Jazz’s starting point guard.

For the 2018-2019 season, the NBA will continue to cut down on back-to-back game days. Just like last year, no team will be scheduled to play four games in five days. The instances of teams playing five games in seven days will be reduced by 42 percent from last season.

The Utah Jazz Team Store is the official store of the Jazz and will keep fans supplied with outerwear, hats, shirts, player jerseys, and more as the season gets underway. Visit www.JazzTeamStore.com to see the store’s full range of merchandise.

