Saitech Inc. Awarded $2.5 million Annual County-Wide Systems Contract with Riverside, CA

Freemont, CA (PRUnderground) June 15th, 2018

Saitech Inc is proud to announce that it has successfully competed and has been awarded an annual contract for the purchase of Dell Computer Hardware (Desktops, Laptops, Tablets, Monitors, and Accessories) for the County of Riverside, California worth $2.5 Million. Saitech Inc’s product management team has offered the county world-class design, custom built, fully integrated and configured Dell computer systems solutions in an extremely cost-effective manner. They come with Dell’s industry standard 3-year warranty, cost-efficient, and best in class services.

The systems offered include Dell Precision 7820, Precision 5520, OptiPlex 7050, Latitude 7480, Latitude 7390, Latitude 5825, Dell Monitor P2417H, P2217H, and widescreen curved monitors U3415W.

Saitech Inc is working closely with the Riverside County Information Technology personnel to ensure these systems integrate well within the existing infrastructure and enhance the productivity of its employee workforce. These systems will aid in modernizing and consolidating IT systems into a common centralized IT environment. This, in turn, will offer better world class service to county’s taxpayers and RCIT enterprise clients.

Riverside County is now America’s 10th largest county. Riverside County Information Technology is a full-service provider of IT services.

Saitech Inc is a Dell Authorized Gold Partner Reseller.

http://www.saitechincorporated.com/partners/dell-showcase/

For any inquiries please contact erwin@esaitech.com. For more information visit http://www.esaitech.com.

About Saitech Inc.

Saitech Inc is an innovative value added supplier for information technology hardware, software, and supply chain services to support cloud computing, data center management, data storage, rugged mobility devices, marine electronics, and office equipment. Saitech Inc provides a total solution to IT acquisitions by providing multi-vendor hardware and software along with significant pre-sale and post-sale services.