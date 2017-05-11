SaintyCo Begins to Sell New Roll Compactor for Dry Granulation

China (PRUnderground) May 11th, 2017

SaintyCo, a global leader in designing and manufacturing pharmaceutical machines, today began selling new compactors for dry granulation to the global market. These are state-of-the-art equipment with maximum production capacity for densification and granulation; suitable for both batch and continuous material processing.

“Today, we are glad to announce our five series of RC – Roll Compactor machines for R&D, laboratory, pharmaceutical, foodstuff and chemical industries,” said Mr. Tony Zeng, SaintyCo Export Manager. “These are cGMP and CE compliant equipment made from high grade stainless steel with precise dosing and dry granulation. We have adopted hydraulically controlled roller system and fully sealed design to reduce cross contamination and guarantee consistency in the entire manufacturing process.”

Features of SaintyCo Roll Compactor

SaintyCo RC-series of roll compactor machines come with the following features:

A negative pressure air pump: Pre-cleans chambers of dry granulation machine to prevent cross contamination.

Fully automated system: They use the PLC control software that automatically controls all operations such as the screw feeding system, radial and upward movements, lifting feeders, compression force of the rollers, speed, etc.

This ensures precise and accurate material processing. With a touch screen HMI, users can configure all the dry granulation process.

Advanced safety measures: In SaintyCo Roll Compactors, mechanism or functions that are mutually dependent are interlocked to ensure safety operations. The RC-Roller Compactor machines come with vital alarm systems with slipping clutch installed between feed screw and gearbox.

Hydraulic and pneumatic systems: SaintyCo Roll Compactor feature hydraulic and pneumatic system to control various processes to ensure efficiency, accuracy and consistent dry granulation.

The hydraulic system controls hopper, feeder assembly and roller assembly. Pneumatic vibration screening ensures accurate and precise adjustment of valves.

CE and cGMP compliant: All the SaintyCo RC – Roller Compactor machines conform to the FDA standards and regulations. They have better dust handling capability with stainless steel structure.

The entire structure is made of FDA approved material.

High quality rolls: Roller compactors come in a wide range of shapes and designs to ensure consistent and precise material processing. Different options available include knurled, plain and corrugated designs.

Other features of SaintyCo Roller Compactors include: Modern variable frequency drive (VFD), accurate gear meshing mechanism, screw feeding system, easy cleaning & maintenance, scrapers on lower and upper rollers.

Availability of SaintyCo Roller Compactor

Global clients can order for these dry granulation machines from SaintyCo official website. The compactor machines are available in both standard and custom designs.

Clients can choose from 5 different RC – Roll Compactor series which include: RC-100 Roll Compactor (for lab), RC- 150 Roll Compactor, RC-200 Roller Compactor Pharmaceutical, RC – V100 Roller Compactor and RC – V200 Roller Compactor.

About SaintyCo

SaintyCo researches, designs and manufactures foodstuff and cosmetic machines. For over 15 years, SaintyCo has expanded to over eight factories that deal in capsule filling, blister packing and film coating machines, amongst others. All machines and equipment are CE and cGMP compliant.

The latest in SaintyCo product line are the high-tech Roll Compactor machines.

