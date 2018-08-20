Sailrock Resort – Turks and Caicos Best – Kept Secret

South Caicos Luxury Resort

Sailrock Resort is South Caicos’ premier luxury resort nestled privately along the pristine beaches of the Caribbean Sea. Home to the third-largest coral reef and miles of undiscovered land, Sailrock Resort is the perfect setting for connoisseurs of authentic experiences. With Ridgetop Suites elevated above the shoreline and Beachfront Villas steps from the ocean, Sailrock Resort gives new meaning to unparalleled service, exclusivity and relaxation in a luxurious out-island setting.

Where to Go to Get Away From Every Day

Back in the 80s, The Beach Boys did a song for the movie Cocktail, painting vivid images of islands in the tropics. After a long year of work and day-to-day headaches you notice your vacation time is coming around again, so why not book your own luxury holiday in the Turks and Caicos Islands? If you want to be pampered in a tropical paradise this is the place.

Where to stay?

You probably want a place where you can forget “the real world” exists for a week or two. A place where you are the main attraction. Plan your getaway at a resort like Sailrock Resort in luxurious suites or private villas overlooking blue water and gleaming sand. Let somebody wait on you for a change. Then, of course, there are the activities you want to enjoy.

Getting Away

Perhaps this isn’t really an “activity” in the truest sense of the word, but in terms of recharging your drained batteries, it certainly is. You can enjoy stretches of sun-drenched beaches where the only blanket and beach umbrella you’ll find is yours. Revel in the quiet with only the sound of the ocean and nature while catching up on your reading list or alone time with your sweetheart.

Watersports

Located within the 3rd-largest barrier reef, there are ample opportunities for enjoying scuba diving and snorkeling. Who knows what you might see. Among the ocean life, you may spot are the colorful corals, sea turtles and even a few varieties of shark. If you come to visit during the period of November through April you may even catch a glimpse of a dolphin or a humpback whale a bit farther out to sea.

If you’d rather enjoy personal sports activity and be on the water instead of under it, you have options there as well. Stand-up paddleboarding is one such option. The description is truly self-explanatory, standing on a surfboard you use a long oar to move yourself along. Another option is kiteboarding. Here, you’re standing on a surf- or wakeboard while being harnessed into a parachute using the wind to propel yourself.

On a boat

Want to take your experience to Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous level? Book yourself a day-rental yacht. Some of them are all-inclusive excursions that let you enjoy snorkeling and scuba diving out at sea, or just spend a day relaxing and enjoying gourmet food, drinks and on the onboard salon.

Do you enjoy sportfishing? You can charter a boat and try your hand at catching some big fish. Out in the deep blue sea, you could find yourself trying to reel in:

Marlin

Wahoo

Sailfish

Yellowfin tuna

If you want to stay closer in to shore, drop a line in the water and you could hook:

Grouper

Snapper

Barracuda

As you can clearly see, a visit to the Turks and Caicos island can appeal to a wide variety of vacationers. If you just want to laze about you can plant yourself in the sand or in a deckchair of a luxury yacht. For the more action-inclined out there the water offers great opportunities on and beneath the waves. Or you could go all-in and try a bit of anything. Whatever your desire enjoy, in the words of Robin Leach, “Champagne wishes, and caviar dreams!”

