Sage Human Electronics Perbeat Bluetooth Audio Kit Launches on Kickstarter

The team at Sage Human Electronics is thrilled to announce that they are officially launching a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign for their latest innovative project, Perbeat Bluetooth Handsfree & Streaming Audio Kit.

Sage Human Electronics is based in Shenzhen, China, and has grown to be a leading manufacturer of in-car electronics. Since 2004, the company has specialized in digital products and has worked to delve further into R&D and mass production. Now, Sage Human Electronics has more than 900 highly skilled employees and an entire R&D department of leading engineers. At Sage Human Electronics, each engineer is dedicated to creating products that are innovative and ahead of their time. This dedication led to the development of the Perbeat Bluetooth Handsfree & Streaming Audio Kit, which offers leading-edge design and a functionality that flawlessly meets consumer demands.

The Perbeat Bluetooth Handsfree & Streaming Audio Kit is the newest innovation to come from the team at Sage Human Electronics. The new product features a streamlined mini bluetooth audio receiver that can seamlessly and wirelessly stream audio from devices to speakers’ AUX inputs via bluetooth.

The pioneering design has already obtained acclaim. Recently, the Perbeat Bluetooth Handsfree & Streaming Audio Kit was awarded the Red Dot Award for design concept. The receiver transmitter was awarded an honorable mention for its sleek and functional design. Red Dot investigated and explained the Perbeat Bluetooth Handsfree & Streaming Audio Kit from Sage Human Electronics. “This product frees the user from messy wires and plugs,” said the Red Dot team. “It falls in line with the team’s consistent pursuit to give everyone a creative and beautiful life.”

According to Red Dot, the key objective of the Perbeat Bluetooth Handsfree & streaming Audio Kit is “to transmit and transform the audio playback into AUX line-in via bluetooth in the simplest way possible”.

The new receiver transmitter will be available in silver, rose gold, gray, and black, and the main body of the AUX combined with the USB offer powerful, efficient function. The product features a LED indicator that provides users with the height of design aesthetics. Plus, the unit is compact and stylish.

The mini bluetooth receiver can be used for music streaming and hands-free functions, and a built-in microphone and noise canceling technology deliver premium call quality. The Perbeat Bluetooth Handsfree & Streaming Audio Kit offers a built-in 100mAh battery that offers up to 5 hours working time and 60 hours standby. Whether users want to use their receiver transmitter with smartphones, tablets, or an MP3 player, the team at Sage Human Electronics is proud to offer a seamless solution.

With the launch of their Kickstarter campaign, Sage Human Electronics aims to raise awareness and funding for their latest product. The company aims to raise $10,000, and pledgers will receive exclusive perks, which will be officially announced at the time of the Kickstarter campaign’s launch.

So far, the product has undergone everything from industrial design to trial production, and the Sage Human Electronics is excited to take the Perbeat Bluetooth Handsfree & Streaming Audio Kit to the next level with the help of generous pledgers.

More information can be found at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1572184716/186374014?token=b28b8200 .

About Sage Human Electronics

Sage Human Electronics is a professional manufacturer of car MP3 players, FM transmitters, and portable speakers.