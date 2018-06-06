SABE Extend announces re-branding to bugle

The new brand reinforces the company's vision for simplifying corporate video training, making it easy for anyone in the company to setup and manage their brand academy.

Lisbon, Portugal (PRUnderground) June 6th, 2018

Bugle is the new brand for SABE Extend, the Lisbon-based corporate video training SaaS. The new brand reinforces the company’s vision for simplifying corporate online video training, making it quick and easy to train, engage and connect with customers, partners and employees. With bugle companies can quickly setup and brand their online academies, define their learning audiences, publish and manage video courses and monitor overall and individual training results.

“Bugle is a musical instrument which for centuries has been used as a means of communication. The bugle can be heard over long distances, and the sound can be heard in a noisy environment, so it is highly effective to communicate information and to extend knowledge to many people, wherever they are, whenever they need it. The sound of a Bugle is clear, simple, and beautiful.” says bugle Founder and CEO João Ferro Rodrigues “At bugle we have built this incredible online tool that allows for companies to share video training, quizzes, challenges, articles, surveys and events with large numbers of people spread around the world. Just like a bugle, our tool is simple to use, effective – and it’s quite beautiful.”

The bugle brand holds a lighter tone of voice, to separate itself from the usual more formal approach to corporate training. Everything is lighter – the name, the visuals, the communication style – to position bugle as the easiest DIY video training solution in the market, one that allows literally anyone at the organization to create video courses, attend the published courses and/or monitor its results.

The SABE Extend brand began being used in 2015, for the proprietary SaaS platform where its sister brand SABE Online created and published a corporate online courses catalogue. Offering the platform as an autonomous product came as a natural consequence, as enterprise teams were attracted to the tool’s simplicity, ease of use and beautiful interface. This online video training tool allowed their teams to quickly publish and rollout video training, without the need for extra staff or complex technological integrations.

Today, bugle serves a variety of companies around the world, from fast growing SMBs to big companies operating in multiple locations, helping them connect, train, certify and engage with channels, agents, sales reps, customers, partners and employees. These companies create and publish their own training videos, sometimes using only a smartphone and their team’s creativity. They have also available the support of bugle’s digital learning solutions team to create or consult on their courses.

With the re-branding, bugle has also launched its new website bugleon.com where you can get to know the new brand, learn more about bugle solutions and read customer testimonials and success stories.

See bugle CEO & Founder João Ferro Rodrigues’ message about the story behind the re-branding on the bugle blog.

About bugle

Bugle is a simple, effective and beautiful online video training platform for businesses. It only takes bugle, a smartphone and your team’s creativity to publish and share video training, quizzes, challenges, articles, surveys and events, allowing Sales, Marketing, Operations, Customer Success, HR and other strategic teams to achieve better business results with their clients, business partners, distributors, employees and other partners.