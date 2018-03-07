Ryan Montgomery Supports Tortuga’s Rock the Ocean Foundation Beach Sweep

“Born and raised in South Florida, I’ve spent countless hours on our beaches and am really excited to be a part of Tortuga’s Rock the Ocean Foundation”

Fort Lauderdale, FL (PRUnderground) March 7th, 2018

Nashville recording artist, Ryan Montgomery, joins Tortuga’s Rock the Ocean Foundation and Fort Lauderdale Beach Sweep this Saturday, March 10th from 7am-11am at The Hub, located on 300 S. Ft. Lauderdale Beach Blvd, Ft. Lauderdale, FL for a massive beach sweep to “Change the Tide”.

“The beach has always been a place for me to surf, relax and hang out with family and good friends, and I am super excited for the opportunity to support Rock the Ocean Foundation and The Tortuga Music Festival in their efforts to conserve and improve South Florida’s beaches and oceans.”

Rock The Ocean Foundation is a not-for-profit whose mission is to increase public awareness about the issues impacting the world’s oceans and to support scientific research, education and ocean conservation initiatives through benefit concerts, lifestyle apparel, brand partnerships, and entertainment industry events.

The Tortuga Music Festival was created to assist those that are active in Rock the Ocean’s five core issues: overfishing, shark conservation, coral reef degradation, marine pollution and turtle conservation, generating thousands of dollars in donations yearly.

Chris Stacey, founder of both Rock the Ocean and Tortuga Music Festival, announces that over one million dollars has been raised to date for the protection of our oceans.

About Ryan Montgomery

Ryan Montgomery is pleased to announce that his debut EP, recorded at Castle Recording Studios in Nashville this past December and January, has a planned release in the spring of 2018.

Born and raised in South Florida, Ryan is an up and coming country singer/songwriter who, at age 19, has written hundreds of songs and performed at numerous venues sharing the stage with top country artists such as Dustin Lynch, Craig Campbell, Chase Bryant and Josh Thompson.

A self-taught musician, Ryan began playing guitar at the age of 5 and, being a lefty, played his guitar upside down for years until figuring out that he was playing guitar the “wrong way”.

\”Music has always been my passion for as long as I can remember. When I was a little kid I used to sit absolutely transfixed whenever there was any kind of live music available to watch knowing that I wanted to perform like that one day.\”

Besides singing, songwriting and playing guitar, Ryan also enjoys playing bass and drums. Ryan is currently enrolled in the BBA program at Florida Atlantic University while pursuing his music career in the country music industry.

