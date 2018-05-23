Ryan Montgomery Set to Release First Single from Debut EP

“We’ve all been working very hard on my debut EP and I’m super excited to share my first single, “Drop A Tailgate” .

Nashville recording artist and emerging country singer/songwriter, Ryan Montgomery, is pleased to announce that his first single, “Drop A Tailgate” will be available for Pre-Order on May 24th with an official release date of June 3rd.

Born and raised in South Florida, 19 year old Montgomery has been traveling back and forth from Florida to Nashville recording his debut EP at Castle Recording Studios in Nashville, TN, with some of Nashville’s top session players and his producer, Beau Maxwell.

Montgomery’s debut EP featuring 6 songs written exclusively on his own, has a country / pop rock flavor with his debut single “Drop A Tailgate” leading the charge.

“Writing and recording “Drop a Tailgate” has been such a fun experience that has allowed me to express and share some of the things I enjoyed while growing up in South Florida, specifically tailgating with family and good friends before the country concerts at our local amphitheater.”

Besides songwriting, Montgomery loves performing and has the ability to entertain whether acoustically, off the back of his truck in the middle of a tailgate, or “rocking out” on stage with his full 6-piece band. He has an avid following with a large fan base and social media following who are anxiously awaiting his debut Single and EP.

Montgomery has shared the stage with, among others, Dustin Lynch, Craig Campbell, Chase Bryant and Josh Thompson and is looking forward to his 2018 tour and to taking “Drop a Tailgate” and his debut EP on the road to his fans. Tour stops will include venues throughout Florida, Nashville, Georgia and Alabama.

Fans can Pre-order “Drop A Tailgate” beginning May 24th and can also Pre-order Montgomery’s debut EP starting June 8th: “Drop A Tailgate” releases on June 3rd and Montgomery’s EP releases on June 29th.

Visit RYANMONTGOMERYMUSIC.NET for more information about Ryan Montgomery, Pre-Order dates and his upcoming shows and follow him on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter

About Ryan Montgomery

From an early age it was apparent to Ryan’s family and friends how drawn he was to music: drumming with any item that remotely resembled a drumstick, playing his guitar non-stop, listening to every genre of music available, and sitting in the front row at church just to be close to the band.

”Music has always been my passion for as long as I can remember. When I was a little kid I used to sit absolutely transfixed whenever there was any kind of live music available to watch knowing that I wanted to perform like that one day.”

Although music was always at the forefront, Ryan had other interests as a youth as well. Growing up in South Florida allowed Ryan to participate in numerous sports and his athleticism enabled him to excel in many including travel ice hockey, basketball, competitive waterskiing, surfing and bodybuilding.

Ryan was able to successfully balance school, sports and music throughout his elementary, middle and high school years and as he entered college made a decision to focus primarily on both his college education and music.

“My family has always supported me and encouraged me to set goals and work hard to achieve them…I am thankful for the gifts I have been given and am extremely blessed to be able to do what I love.”

Currently, Ryan is traveling back and forth from South Florida to Nashville recording and promoting his debut, self-titled EP and he is pleased to announce that his debut EP, recorded at Castle Recording Studios in Nashville, TN, this past December and January, officially releases on June 29, 2018.

Besides singing, songwriting and playing guitar, Ryan also enjoys playing bass and drums. Ryan is currently enrolled in the BBA program, carries a 4.0 GPA, and is on the Dean’s List at Florida Atlantic University while pursuing his music career in the country music industry.

