Ryan Montgomery Set to Record Debut EP in Nashville at Castle Recording Studios

“I can’t wait to begin recording at Castle where some of the most talented artists in country music have recorded.”

West Palm Beach, Florida to Nashville, Tennessee (PRUnderground) December 11th, 2017

Nashville recording artisit and upcoming country singer/songwriter, Ryan Montgomery, officially begins his journey from West Palm Beach to Nashville on December 11th to begin recording his debut EP at Castle Recording Studios, a world-class recording studio tucked just ouside of “The Row”.

A South Florida native, Ryan Montgomery has carefully selected 6 original songs, out of his 200-plus original songbank, to include on his debut EP scheduled for release in the Spring of 2018.

“I have been playing these 6 original songs at live venues over the past few months and am super excited about how the fans respond to them.”

Ryan Montgomery has been working with one of the world’s top vocal coaches, Renee Grant-Williams, who has coached some of country and pop music’s top artisits including: Garth Brooks, Tim McGraw, Keith Urban, Jason Aldeen, Carrie Underwood, Faith Hill, Miley Cyrus and Christina Aguilera, just to name a few.

Nashville’s top session players have been chosen by Ryan Montgomery’s producer, Beau Maxwell, and tracking officially begins on December 13th at the Castle which has been host to legends such as Johnny Cash and Dolly Parton to today’s chart toppers such as Chris Stapleton, Faith Hill and Keith Urban.

About Ryan Montgomery

Born and raised in South Florida, Ryan is an up and coming country singer/songwriter who, at age 19, has written well over 200 songs and performed at numerous venues sharing the stage with top country artists such as Josh Thompson, Chase Bryant and Dustin Lynch.

A self-taught musician, Ryan began playing guitar at the age of 5 and being a lefty played his guitar upside down for years until figuring out that he was playing guitar the “wrong way”.

”Music has always been my passion for as long as I can remember. When I was a little kid I used to sit absolutely transfixed whenever there was any kind of live music available to watch knowing that I wanted to perform like that one day.”

Besides singing, songwriting and playing guitar, Ryan also enjoys playing bass, drums, and piano. Ryan is currently enrolled in the BBA program at Florida Atlantic University while pursuing his music career in the country music industry.

