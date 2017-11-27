Ryan Montgomery Set to Play BB&T Center

Florida Panthers Hosting 1st Annual Pucks & Pints Beerfest December 9th

Sunrise, Florida (PRUnderground) November 27th, 2017

Nashville recording artist and upcoming country singer/songwriter, Ryan Montgomery, to headline the First Annual Pucks & Pints Beerfest hosted by The Florida Panthers at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, FL.

Sponsored by Gold Coast Beverage Company, the Pucks & Pints Beerfest plans to showcase over 16 breweries allowing guests 21 and over to sample beer, listen to live country music by Ryan Montgomery and watch the CATS defend home ice vs the Colorado Avalanche.

“I can’t wait to play for all of The Florida Panther hockey fans at the Beerfest and to also cheer the Panthers on as they face off with the Avalanche”, Ryan Montgomery says. “I have attended many events and Florida Panther games at the BB&T Center, but performing at this event makes this game special.”

A South Florida native, Ryan Montgomery is an accomplished athlete, who as a youth, participated in competitive sports and was, coincidentally, a Florida JR Panther while playing travel ice hockey.

For more information and to purchase tickets to the Pucks & Pints Beerfest, please visit:

https://www.nhl.com/panthers/fans/pucksandpints

A portion of the proceeds goes to the Florida Panthers Foundation.

Ryan Montgomery Media Contact: ryanmontgomerymusic@gmail.com

About Ryan Montgomery

Ryan Montgomery is pleased to announce that he will be recording his debut EP at Castle Recording Studios in Nashville this December and January with a planned release in the spring of 2018.

Born and raised in South Florida, Ryan is an up and coming country singer/songwriter who, at age 19, has written well over 200 songs and performed at numerous venues sharing the stage with top country artists such as Josh Thompson, Chase Bryant and Dustin Lynch.

A self-taught musician, Ryan began playing guitar at the age of 5 and being a lefty played his guitar upside down for years until figuring out that he was playing guitar the “wrong way”.

”Music has always been my passion for as long as I can remember. When I was a little kid I used to sit absolutely transfixed whenever there was any kind of live music available to watch knowing that I wanted to perform like that one day.”

Besides singing, songwriting and playing guitar, Ryan also enjoys playing bass, drums, and piano. Ryan is currently enrolled in the BBA program at Florida Atlantic University while pursuing his music career in the country music industry.

For more information on Ryan Montgomery, please visit:

Website: ryanmontgomerymusic.net

Instagram: @ryanmontgomerymusic

Facebook: @ryanmontgomerymusic