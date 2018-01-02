Ryan Montgomery Kicks Off the New Year in Nashville at "The Castle" Recording Vocals for Debut EP

“I’m super pumped to head back to Castle for vocals especially after being fortunate enough to work with Nashville’s top session players a few weeks ago!”

West Palm Beach, Florida to Nashville, Tennessee (PRUnderground) January 2nd, 2018

Nashville recording artisit and upcoming country singer/songwriter, Ryan Montgomery, returns to Nashville on January 2nd to record vocals for his debut EP at Castle Recording Studios, a world-class recording studio tucked just ouside of “The Row”, that has been host to legends such as Johnny Cash and Dolly Parton to today’s chart toppers such as Chris Stapleton, Faith Hill and Keith Urban.

A few weeks ago on December 13th, Nashville’s top session players met at the Castle to track the 6 original songs to be included on Ryan Montgomery’s debut EP scheduled to be released in Spring 2018. Montgomery’s producer, Beau Maxwell, carefully chose Nashville’s prime talent to work their “magic” in the studio and the results were amazing : Joel Key (Session Leader: Acoustic/Mando/Ganjo), Jerry McPherson (Guitar), Tony Lucido (Bass), Jerry Roe (Drums), Dan Dugmore (Steel/Dobro), Charlie Judge (Piano/Keys/Synth/B3).

“It was an amazing experience working with some of the most talented sesssion players in Nashville and I am so appreciative of my incredible producer, Beau Maxwell. I can’t wait to release this EP in Spring 2018!”

In order to fine-tune his vocals, Ryan Montgomery has been working with one of the world’s top vocal coaches, Renee Grant-Williams, who has coached some of country and pop music’s top artists including: Garth Brooks, Tim McGraw, Keith Urban, Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood, Faith Hill, Miley Cyrus and Christina Aguilera, just to name a few.

For more information on Ryan Montgomery please visit:

Website: https://ryanmontgomerymusic.net

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ryanmontgomerymusic/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ryanmontgomerymusic/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ryan_m_music

RECOMMENDED TWEET:

@ryan_m_music to record debut EP @CastleRecording in Nashville January 2018 #RMdebutEP

About Ryan Montgomery

Ryan Montgomery is pleased to announce that he will be recording his debut EP at Castle Recording Studios in Nashville this December and January with a planned release in the spring of 2018.

Born and raised in South Florida, Ryan is an up and coming country singer/songwriter who, at age 19, has written well over 200 songs and performed at numerous venues sharing the stage with top country artists such as Josh Thompson, Chase Bryant and Dustin Lynch.

A self-taught musician, Ryan began playing guitar at the age of 5 and being a lefty played his guitar upside down for years until figuring out that he was playing guitar the “wrong way”.

”Music has always been my passion for as long as I can remember. When I was a little kid I used to sit absolutely transfixed whenever there was any kind of live music available to watch knowing that I wanted to perform like that one day.”

Besides singing, songwriting and playing guitar, Ryan also enjoys playing bass and drums. Ryan is currently enrolled in the BBA program at Florida Atlantic University while pursuing his music career in the country music industry.

For more information on Ryan Montgomery, please visit:

Website: ryanmontgomerymusic.net

Instagram: @ryanmontgomerymusic

Facebook: @ryanmontgomerymusic