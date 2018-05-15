Ryan Delahanty Promoted to Publisher of Plastics Technology and Group Publisher of the Advanced Materials and Processing Group

Gardner Business Media announced that Ryan Delahanty has been promoted to publisher of Plastics Technology and group publisher for the Advanced Materials and Processing Group, effective immediately. In his new role, Delahanty will lead the editorial, marketing and sales teams of the newly formed Advanced Materials and Processing Group and its media channels, which include: CompositesWorld, Plastics Technology and MoldMaking Technology.

Cincinnati, OH (PRUnderground) May 15th, 2018

Gardner Business Media announced today that Ryan Delahanty has been promoted to publisher of Plastics Technology and group publisher for the Advanced Materials and Processing Group, effective immediately. In his new role, Delahanty will lead the editorial, marketing and sales teams of the newly formed Advanced Materials and Processing Group and its media channels, which include: CompositesWorld, Plastics Technology and MoldMaking Technology.

Most recently, Delahanty has served as the publisher of CompositesWorld and MoldMaking Technology where he was responsible for diversifying the brands’ client base, and consistently led the teams to strong advertising performance.

Delahanty has done a great job building the Amerimold event, an extension of the MoldMaking Technology brand, which recently received Tradeshow Executive’s Fastest 50 Award for growth.

“Ryan possesses a deep knowledge of the media business, the advanced materials marketplace and aptitude for developing sales talent through coaching and mentoring,” says Rick Kline Jr, President, Gardner Business Media. “This is a winning combination.”

Delahanty has worked for Gardner since 1999, starting as Midwest district sales manager for Products Finishing and worked his way up to publisher, a position he has held for the past 6 years. Over the course of his 19-year career with Gardner, Delahanty has served in various sales and product management roles for brands including MoldMaking Technology, Plastics Technology, CompositesWorld, Automotive Design & Production and Products Finishing.

“One of the aspects of this work that I enjoy the most is visiting suppliers to learn about their manufacturing technology. I look forward to leading our team and working with our customers across the plastics and composites industries to help them leverage their brands and value propositions with Gardner’s engaged buying audiences,” Delahanty says.

Delahanty earned a bachelors degree from Illinois State University. He will remain based at Gardner’s Chicago office.

About Gardner Business Media

Gardner Business Media is the premier publisher for the heart of manufacturing in North America – providing unique, one-of-a-kind, relevant information of keen interest to the people who power plants, shops, and factories. Gardner Business Media was founded in 1928 (as Gardner Publications, Inc.) in Cincinnati, Ohio, with the introduction of Modern Machine Shop magazine.