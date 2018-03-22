Round-Trip Caribbean Cruise for 2 Now Available with New Utility and Protective Services from The Power Group

Receive a complimentary travel certificate by learning how to save money on everyday services

Lewisville, TX (PRUnderground) March 22nd, 2018

For a limited time, people can get a complimentary travel certificate for a 2-night cruise for 2 people when they participate in one or more of the following activities:

Receive a free bill analysis for residential & commercial energy

Refer potential customers

Become an independent contractor working with The Power Group

Brittany J. Taylor is an affiliate with The Power Group, and her main priority is to connect people with vital utilities and services at affordable rates. Her company exclusively offers a portfolio of products which include:

Residential & Commercial Energy (i.e. Texas,

Georgia, Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey,

New York, & Washington D.C. ONLY)

Wireless Cell Phone Service

Digital Home Phone Service

Smart Thermostat Plans

A suite of Protective Services (i.e. Virtual MD, Roadside Assistance, Identity Protection, Credit Monitoring, and Tech Support)

These in-demand services are backed by exceptional customer care and competitive pricing that often beats similar products.

In fact, Ms. Taylor stands behind these services with her own testament of convenience and savings.

“When I first moved to Lewisville, TX, my first two electric bills totaled approximately $613.00. My third bill was less than $100.00! I am privileged to have entered this business as a customer, and shortly thereafter, as a budding entrepreneur. Now, I am proud to have the opportunity to help others reap the benefits that I myself am experiencing.”

Interested parties should contact Brittany J. Taylor to participate and receive their free travel certificate for a 2 night cruise, or obtain more information at (469) 751-2532 or pgbtservices@gmail.com . Ms. Taylor is available from Monday through Friday (9 am – 2 pm CST) and Saturday (10 am – 3 pm CST).

About Brittany J. Taylor

Brittany J. Taylor is an independent contractor with The Power Group, a Texas-based group offering utilities and everyday services at exceptional prices.