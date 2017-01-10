RosterBot Unveils Referral Benefits Feature For Members

RosterBot, the internet’s top free sports team management service, is announcing the release of their Referral Benefits program. By referring their friends, family members and teammates to use RosterBot to run their team activities, RosterBot users will receive one month of free access to the RosterBot Pro premium feature suite.

“This Referral Program not only provides a way for us to say ‘Thank you’ to our current RosterBot users, but also ensures that these new users are able to experience the absolute best level of RosterBot Pro’s capabilities,” said Greg Stanway, CEO of RosterBot. “RosterBot users tell us they are overwhelmingly satisfied with their experience managing their teams on our platform, and in our view this Referral Program will only improve our current user growth rate from the near 100% increase we have experienced in the last year.”

How the Referral Program works:

Any member of a RosterBot team is provided a unique referral code which they are free to share with as many people as they like. Team members can share this unique code through their email or by social media through their Facebook or Twitter accounts.

Every person who registers a new team with RosterBot using this referral code will be instantly gifted a one-month upgrade RosterBot Pro’s premium feature suite for their entire team, a value of $2.99 USD + 29¢ per player.

For each newly created team that maintains their RosterBot Pro subscription following their free month, the referring RosterBot user is gifted a month of free RosterBot Pro access for their team.

For more on the Referral Program, please visit our blog.

Additional Links:

Visit RosterBot.com

Download the RosterBot App

RosterBot for iOS

RosterBot for Android

Follow RosterBot

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

About RosterBot Inc.

RosterBot is the internet’s leading free sports team management service, and currently helps teams of all ages to “Take The Work Out of Play” in over 100 countries and more than 500 types of sports and activities worldwide. RosterBot offers the most comprehensive suite of team scheduling, bookkeeping, and collaboration tools available on mobile devices via the iTunes or Google Play stores and on the web at rosterbot.com