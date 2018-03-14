Root Law Group Introduces a Letter of Representation for Undocumented Immigrants

James E. Root, Founder and Principal Attorney of Root Law Group, introduces a new legal service – a Letter of Representation for Undocumented Immigrants

Los Angeles, CA (PRUnderground) March 14th, 2018

Root Law Group, a Los Angeles full-service immigration law firm, offers a Letter of Representation for Undocumented Immigrants. The new service is effective on March 26, 2018. The Letter will be offered as an additional service to eligible clients.

In the light of recent ICE raids and waves of deportation, Root Law Group offers a new service to protect the rights of undocumented immigrants. A Letter of Representation will state that an attorney represents a client for purposes of ICE questioning or any search of the client, client’s vehicle, or home. The Letter is indented to protect the client’s rights and to prevent any further interrogation unless an attorney is present. Please contact Root Law Group directly at (323) 456-7600 for additional questions about this service and to obtain this Letter.

About Root Law Group

Root Law Group is a full-service immigration law firm located in Los Angeles

that offers free in-office consultations with experienced immigration lawyers. Our

immigration attorneys represent individuals, small businesses, and large

multi-national corporations in all aspects of U.S. Immigration.