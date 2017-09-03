Romeoland and Florida Film House Confirm 3-Picture Film Deal Set for Production Early 2018 in Miami

Miami, FL (PRUnderground) September 3rd, 2017

The energy shifted to high with the arrival of Romeo Miller and his father, Master P, who came to the Overtown Performing Arts Center to confirm a 3-picture deal that will make Miami a definitive market to film Urban content. “Miami has untapped talent. It’s sexy. It has everything. We want to make this the next Hollywood,” alternating statements from Master P and Romeo Miller.

Film and television production has suffered greatly the past two years because of the conclusion of the Florida Film Incentives. Miami-Dade County was recently able to establish a new Miami-Dade TV, Film and Entertainment Production Incentive Program. And, with the excitement around Moonlight and its rise to the Oscars, Miami seems to be back in favor. “I was talking to Marco (Mall) and Florida Film House before Moonlight and the incentives,” says Romeo, “I’ve wanted to establish something here for awhile. It’s a great hub for Urban film. And, the benefit to the community is the creation of new jobs and opportunities for young people who want to be filmmakers. Who better to do this with than Florida Film House in their backyard.” Miami-based Florida Film House is currently developing original in house content for TV shows, documentaries, and full feature movie projects for domestic and international sales. Their 1st Take Youth Film Program was also created to introduce Miami’s youth ages 12-18 to filmmaking and prepare them for opportunities in the industry.

When asked when the movies were scheduled to release, Florida Film House Founder Marco Mall said, “ We’re currently in pre-production and planned for start filming at the top of the new year. The release date will be when it’s finished. I believe in the creative process so I’d rather take the time to produce a quality product rather than rush to meet a specific date.”

Master P mentioned he was here to support his son with this new venture and he’s a huge fan. “My favorite rapper is Romeo and I know people will think I’m saying that because he is my son, but he’s my favorite because he’s also a business man. He went to college to educate himself on the business and he’s worked hard to prepare himself for life after the music.” Master P has many projects of his own in the works like co-owning Global Mixed Gender Basketball Professional League with singer/actress, Tiny. Opening September 23, the first game will pay homage to the victims of Hurricane Harvey. Candy, making its world premiere at the Urban Film Festival on Saturday, September 2, at the historic Lyric Theater, shares a kindred vision. The director of the movie is Houston-native Mr. Boomtown. All proceeds from the movie will be donated to Hurricane Harvey Relief.

Urban Film Festival is made possible thanks to sponsorship from the Southeast Overtown Parkwest Community Redevelopment Agency, City of Miami, Commissioner Keon Hardemon, Simkins Family Foundation, Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Black Archives History & Research Foundation of South Florida, Inc.

