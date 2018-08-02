Rock Hill Nissan Celebrates Big Mac Birthday with $500 Promotion

Customers can bring in their MacCoin to get $500 off the purchase of a new Nissan

Rock Hill, SC (PRUnderground) August 2nd, 2018

McDonald’s is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Big Mac, and Rock Hill Nissan is joining in the celebration by offering $500 off the purchase of any new Nissan for customers who present their MacCoin at the dealership.

According to McDonald’s, they have more than 6 million MacCoins ready to give to customers who buy a Big Mac at 14,000 locations around the world. Customers can then choose whether they want to collect their MacCoins, redeem them for free Big Macs through the end of the year, or bring them to Rock Hill Nissan to get a discount on the purchase of a new Nissan. If they redeem their MacCoin for the offer, they’ll even get to keep the collectible coin that’s been dubbed the “next cryptocurrency”.

One MacCoin per customer will be accepted during the current promotion at Rock Hill Nissan.

According to Rico Glover, chief digital officer at Rock Hill Nissan, “McDonald’s is a legend in the franchise industry, and Rock Hill Nissan is aiming to be the leader in the automotive industry. Happy birthday, Big Mac!”

Rock Hill Nissan is one of the fastest growing Nissan dealership across the country, and they attribute their success to innovative marketing strategies and an emphasis on customer care.

In a recent Facebook video from Rock Hill Nissan, Glover tells customers how they can turn their MacCoin into a $500 savings on a new Nissan, and he also assures viewers that they will get their coin back after redeeming their offer. Big Mac enthusiasts can get the best of both worlds: they can get $500 off a new vehicle and still use their MacCoin for a free Big Mac through the end of 2018.

Right now, Rock Hill Nissan has a brimming inventory with all the most in-demand models. More information can be found at http://www.rockhillnissan.com/.

