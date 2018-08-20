Rock Hill Nissan Announces Super Saturday Sale and Car Giveaway

3-day sale begins August 23, 2018, with vehicles as low as $599 plus tax, tags, and doc fee

Rock Hill, SC (PRUnderground) August 20th, 2018

Rock Hill Nissan has announced what will be one of the largest used car sales in North and South Carolina. The 3-day Super Saturday Sale and Car Giveaway will kick off on Thursday August 23, 2018, and will last until Saturday August, 25, 2018.

On the first day of the sale, anyone who test drives any vehicle on the Rock Hill Nissan lot will be entered into a drawing to win a free vehicle. One lucky winner will be announced on August 25 at 4:00 pm, and that person will drive away with a free vehicle. There’s no purchase necessary to win, and the winner will pay only the tags and $587.83 doc fee.

Also on the first day of the sale, all sales prices will be listed for vehicles on sale during the Super Saturday Sale. Opening prices will be in place on the first day, and prices will drop each day after that. All prices will be listed on the first day, giving shoppers the decision to either buy on the spot or wait for a better deal. If they wait, the car of their dreams could sell. Whether they buy on day one or day three, they’ll walk away with a deal.

There will be vehicles on sale for as low as $599 plus tax, tags, and doc fees. While there can only be one Super Saturday Sale Car Giveaway winner, anyone who takes advantage of the sale’s low prices will walk away knowing they made a great deal with Rock Hill Nissan.

A recently released video shows highlights from the most recent Rock Hill Nissan $599 sale, giving viewers a preview of what to expect for the Super Saturday Sale.

More information can be found at http://www.rockhillnissan.com/.

About Rock Hill Nissan

Rock Hill Nissan offers an extensive selection of new and used vehicles, as well as reliable auto service and repairs. Customers receive world-class customer care, and each purchase is backed by a no-limit Lifetime Warranty.