Rock Hill Nissan Announces Facebook Roku Ultra Giveaway

South Carolina Nissan dealership highlights important of smart digital and social media marketing with giveaway

Rock Hill, SC (PRUnderground) July 31st, 2018

Nearly $70 billion is spent on television advertising each and every year, and Roku is poised to claim a growing percentage of that number.

Rock Hill Nissan recently became one of the first automotive dealerships to sport their very own Roku channel as part of their millennial-geared marketing campaigns. To help promote the Rock Hill Nissan Roku channel, the South Carolina Nissan dealership is giving away a Roku Ultra to one lucky Facebook follower.

To win, followers are asked to leave a comment telling why they love Rock Hill Nissan. From there, the dealership’s team will send a message with instructions on how to enter. One lucky winner will be announced on August 4, 2018.

Rock Hill Nissan is one of the leaders in digital and social media marketing for dealerships, and their team has implemented their Roku channel as part of their strategy to reach more and more mobile users. According to Rico Glover, chief digital officer at Rock Hill Nissan, “Animoto stated 4x as many customers would rather watch a video about a product than read about it. Cisco has stated 79% of all global consumer internet traffic will come from video by 2018. Streaming TV is internet video.”

According to Roku, 10% of viewers 18-34 years old in the U.S. can only be reached through their service. The advertiser-supported Roku channel has quickly become one of the top 10 channels on Roku devices based on hours streamed.

The Rock Hill Nissan team is proud to be a part of this growing trend with their Roku channel, and the dealership invites anyone to enter for a chance to win a Roku Ultra. More information can be found on the Rock Hill Nissan Facebook page and at http://www.rockhillnissan.com/ .

About Rock Hill Nissan

Rock Hill Nissan offers an extensive selection of new and used vehicles, as well as reliable auto service and repairs. Customers receive world-class customer care, and each purchase is backed by a no-limit Lifetime Warranty.