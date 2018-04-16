Rock Hill Nissan and Social Media Safe Zone Association Announce Largest Used Car Sale in SC

Customers can choose from various used vehicles from $599 safely at Rock Hill Nissan

Rock Hill, SC (PRUnderground) April 16th, 2018

The Rock Hill Nissan team has announced that they have partnered with the Social Media Safe Zone Association to present a special shopping day designed to raise awareness about the safety issues of car shopping online.

The upcoming sale will be South Carolina’s largest used car sales event, designed to connect consumers with the best prices on used models.

It’s common for consumers to check Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, LetGo, OfferUp, Pinterest, and other local online classifieds. While they might benefit from low prices, they are also leaving themselves vulnerable to safety concerns.

News headlines are full of stories related to crime and face-to-face transactions. Rock Hill Nissan and the Social Media Safe Zone Association aim to offer a safe location where people who live in the area can conduct these transactions. The event will serve as a community day, not just a convenience.

The upcoming event is slated for April 26-28, 2018, and vehicles on the lot will be available for as low as $599 plus tags, title, and fees. The event stands to be the largest social media used car sale ever in South Carolina.

On the first day of the sale, vehicles will start with an opening price. After that, the prices will be incrementally dropped each day. This gives customers the opportunity to decide to buy the first day or take their chances and wait to see if the vehicle they want is available and cheaper on a subsequent day.

All three prices will be displayed on the vehicles on April 26, 2018, and if consumers wait too long, the vehicle they want could sell.

Anyone who would like to bring a used vehicle to sale at the event can contact www.SocialMediaSafeZoneAssociation.com to learn more. The website offers guidelines for eligibility.

According to Randolph Scott, General Manager at Rock Hill Nissan, “We’re excited to be an asset to the Rock Hill and South Carolina community. This is just our way of giving back. Plus, we know vehicles starting at $599 will be a big help for someone.”

Rock Hill Nissan recently went under new ownership and management, and the dealership is now opening up new doors for customers. More information about Rock Hill Nissan’s partnership with the Social Media Safe Zone Association can be found at http://www.rockhillnissan.com/ .

