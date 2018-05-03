RocheHandle Celebrates Success Meeting Diverse Furniture Manufacturer Needs

There are no shortages of furniture styles that require a well-made handle or handles to be considered a quality piece. China-based RocheHandle recently celebrated the massive positive feedback they have received from global furniture companies who have turned to them for handle manufacture.

United Kingdom (PRUnderground) May 3rd, 2018

When a company creates furniture the choice in where they have their handles manufactured is a quite vital one. There’s no quicker way to ruin a reputation than to sell dressers, cabinets, or other furniture with poorly-made, unattractive handles. China-based RocheHandle specializes in this area offering over 10,000 different furniture handle molds, along with the ability to make custom orders, to manufacture and ship quickly, and to offer their catalog of handles at very competitive prices. Recently, the company celebrated the ongoing success they have met meeting furniture company client’s needs worldwide, as affirmed by their tremendous amount of positive feedback and return customers.

“We take great pride with what we do here at Roche and we do our best to understand our client needs inside and out,” remarked a spokesperson from Roche Handle. “We honestly feel our combination of experience, professionalism, and our price remain unmatched by anyone in this space in the world.”

RocheHandle offers furniture handles in both traditional and modern styles, made with a wide range of finishes. Some of the more popular choices include chrome, nickel, matte, pewter, oxidized black, antique brass, antique copper and sandblasted, to name just a few. New choices in pre-made molds are added to the catalog on a very regular basis as the company continues to strive to meet every possible customer need.

The positive feedback from clients continues to pour in.

Helen C., from London, recently said, “We needed three different style handles for thee additions to our modern furniture line and after a great discussion with the professionals at Roche Handle they met our needs exactly. As we continue to grow there’s no doubt this is where we will continue to do business. We can’t praise them enough. Five stars and fully recommended.”

For more information be sure to visit http://www.rochehandle.com .

About Dongguan Roche Industrial Co., Ltd