Robert Steele, Top Amazon Reviewer, Recommends Book The Grand Self-Deception

The Grand Self-Deception: A Libertarian Manifesto is one of the most important books of our time, revealing in great detail the failure of conventional economics.

Washington, DC (PRUnderground) May 3rd, 2017

When I was in Norway in association with my recent recommendation for the Nobel Peace Prize, I was interviewed by Hans Eirik Olav, a Norwegian-American with decades of experience across the banking, media, and shipping industries. Little did I know that he is also the author of one of the most important economic and political works of our time.

His book, previously published in Norwegian, has now become available in perfect English at Amazon, and I am honored to be the first person to have bought the book, read the book, and reviewed the book. Available in both Kindle digital form and in CreateSpace paperback form, this book is a monster of a good read. The fourteen page table of contents is easily viewed with Amazon’s Look Inside the Book offering,

My five-star review at Amazon is here, entitled Destroys the Deep State in 479 Pages. I am mailing my copy of the book to the CATO Institute with a letter recommending they flag the book for their members. There is no greater responsibility in today’s troubled times than for our citizens to learn what they are not taught in schools, to be the informed engaged citizens that our Founding Fathers knew are the only defense against losing our Republic to what Matt Taibbi calls “Griftopia” – the merger of financial and political crime.

It has been my odd privilage over time to become the top Amazon reviewer for non-fiction, with over 2,000 reviews posted across 98 categories of non-fiction reading. My personal motto is “the truth at any cost lowers all other costs.” This book, The Grand Self-Deception: A Libertarian Manifesto Against the Deep State – The Failed Welfare-Taxation Model of Norway, is a book of truths rooted in the personal experience of the author in Norway but deeply, critically valuable to each American who respects the Constitution and desires to preserve the Republic.

About Earth Intelligence Network

Earth Intelligence Network is a non-profit educational corporation that seeks to teach individuals and organizations how to use holistic analytics, true cost economics, and if desired, open source everything engineering, to create open ethical intelligence (decision support) in support of strategic, operational, tactical, and technical decisions, courses of action, and investments.