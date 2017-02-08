Robert David Steele, Former Spy and Open Source Champion, Nobel Peace Prize

On 6 February 2017, Jan H. Kalvik, Editor-in-Chief of Defence and Intelligence Norway, published a documented critique of the Nobel Peace Prize process to date, “Intelligence & the Nobel Peace Prize,“and announced that he has recommended Robert David Steele for nomination by a Norwegian Minister. Only Ministers, Parliamentarians, and certain peace institute directors and professors are accredited nominators.

Kalvik wrote, [Steele] “is qualified both for helping to prevent World War III this past year, publicly confronting the lies being told by his own national intelligence community with respect to the Russians hacking the US election, and for his body of work in the preceding year and over time, as summarized here:

For leadership in redirecting the craft of intelligence (decision-support) away from spies and secrecy enabling war and waste, toward open sources and methods favorable to peace and prosperity.”

Since creating the Marine Corps Intelligence Activity in 1988 and discovering that the US secret world knows nothing about 96% of the real world, Steele has been the leading global champion for Open Source Intelligence (OSINT), and more recently, Open Source Everything Engineering (OSEE).

In Steele’s view, an international Open Source (Technologies) Agency would allow achievement of all seventeen of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) within a decade or two at a documented cost of less than 20% — and as little as 10% of the prevailing cost using proprietary technologies.

Nominating Document: NOMINATION FOR THE NOBEL PEACE PRIZE – Robert David Steele

Learn more: http://robertdavidsteele.com

About Earth Intelligence Network

Earth Intelligence Network is a non-profit educational corporation that seeks to teach individuals and organizations how to use holistic analytics, true cost economics, and if desired, open source everything engineering, to create open ethical intelligence (decision support) in support of strategic, operational, tactical, and technical decisions, courses of action, and investments.