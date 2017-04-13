Robbins Sports Welcomes Spring Soccer with Savings on Portable Soccer Goal

Robbins Sports, an online store specializing in team sportswear and equipment, is supporting local soccer leagues with savings on portable soccer goals.

Salt Lake City, Utah (PRUnderground) April 13th, 2017

Since 2004, Robbins Sports has been committed to offering sportswear and equipment to meet the needs of organized leagues as well as independent athletes. Ahead of the spring season, the company announces free shipping on the 3-inch Round Classic Portable Soccer Goal.

Robbins Sports carries custom team jerseys and athletic wear as well as a wide variety of sports gear from many of the best-known brands in the industry. The company serves as the provider of choice for many individual athletes, schools, communities, and corporations throughout the country. In addition to providing top-grade products, Robbins Sports also offers highly competitive prices.

With spring soccer revving up, Robbins Sports announces free shipping, for a limited time, to the continental United States on the classic Alumagoal 3-inch portable soccer goal. The goal is to help public sports leagues and city rec leagues save money, upwards of hundreds of dollars, to support player development. The portable goal has a front face made of 3-inch round custom aluminum extrusion. It is available in natural aluminum or white (powder coated). It has a built-in clip track for easy installation and removal of the net. The backstays are made of 2-inch round heavy wall aluminum tubing for durability.

The portable soccer goal is constructed with tig-welded corners and fitted with stainless steel hardware. The goal comes standard with a 4mm white net, net clips, and ground anchors as well as back bottom bars for the 12′, 18.5′, 21′, and 24′ models. The portable soccer goal meets the NFSHSA specs (8′ x 24′ SGA300 model only) and comes with a 5-year limited warranty.

“We are always eager to offer deals on quality equipment that supports local leagues,” said Kent Coleman, co-owner of Robbins Sports. “Soccer was a constant in my life as I was growing up, and now I love to be part of its growth and development as a sport.”

Robbins Sports offers athletic equipment across all types of sports and leagues. To see their full catalog or for more information on their promotion of complimentary shipping on Alumagoal portable soccer goals, visit RobbinsSports.com or call 1-888-490-6672.

About Robbins Sports

Since Robbins Sports opened in 2004, the company has been the provider of choice for schools, communities, companies and individual athletes throughout the country. They provide uniforms and equipment for team and individual sports.