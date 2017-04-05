Robbins Sports Invests In New Inventory for Spring Sports Season

To meet spring demand, Robbins Sports is increasing their inventory of sporting equipment, apparel, and customized sportswear for teams and individuals.

Kaysville, Utah (PRUnderground) April 5th, 2017

Robbins Sports sells quality sports equipment and apparel, including boxing clothes and portable scoreboards. To usher in the spring season, Robbins Sports is investing heavily in new inventory to support athletes and teams who are eager to get outdoors and be active again after a long winter.

Robbins Sports is increasing their spring inventory, capitalizing on the activity of sports players as they re-engage after a long winter. Since Robbins Sports opened in 2004, the company has been the provider of choice for schools, communities, companies and individual athletes throughout the country. They provide uniforms and equipment for team and individual sports. They offer a diverse product mix with options from dozens of the best-known brands in the industry.

New inventory includes portable scoreboards for basketball, volleyball, and wrestling. It can also function as a metronome, alarm clock, stopwatch, and program timer. As the company doubles down on inventory that serves a purpose across multiple sports categories, Robbins Sports is also increasing inventory of Champion Sports Locking Ball Storage Cart that will come in handy during team practices and games.

Other high-demand items for spring include the Gared MICRO Z54 Portable Backstop System, a high quality portable basketball system for all ages and skill levels. The system rolls easily on four large casters and can lock in place with the flip of a brake lever. The Cross-Over Zone is anther hot-selling item. This temporary cover keeps the track safe from football cleats and other foot traffic.

“We are proud to be a leading supplier for athletes and schools in need of sporting equipment and apparel,” said Kent Coleman, co-owner of Robbins Sports. “We carry a full inventory all the time, but we have really beefed it up in preparation for spring when people hit the fields and the courts once again.”

To support the seasonal increase in online sales from sports enthusiasts, Robbins Sports redesigned its website to be mobile friendly, more efficient, intuitive, and user-friendly. To learn more about Robbins Sports new spring inventory and other product specials, visit www.RobbinsSports.com call 1-888-490-6672.

About Robbins Sports

