Roanoke’s “No Roof Left Behind” Finalists Chosen

Four finalists have been selected in the Roanoke region’s annual “No Roof Left Behind” program and are giving the community a chance to vote through Sunday, April 8th online at LynchburgRoofing.com.

Roanoke, VA (PRUnderground) March 27th, 2018

Lynchburg Roofing is giving away a total of three roofs in their three locations this year, including Lynchburg, Roanoke, and Charlottesville. Each community has the opportunity to vote for one of four finalists. It is Lynchburg Roofing’s 5th year participating in the program.

The Four Finalists in Random Order:

Coast Guard Vet Needs New Roof- “My father, Vincent Beckner is a United States Coast Guard veteran and longtime Bedford County resident. He lives in a home that is over thirty years old and is in dire need of a new roof. Both of his children live out of state: his son is a pastor in Indiana and me and my family live in Brazil. Vincent’s son-in-law repaired the roof in 1998, but winds in early March tore off shingles from both the house and garage. Receiving a new roof would be such an encouragement to the entire Beckner family.” – Michele Beckner Atha

Roof for Responder, Charlene Mullins – “I would like to nominate my son, Ian Mullins, for a new roof. Ian and his family have been in their home for almost a year- and are in desperate need of a new roof. Ian was a United States Marine for six years and completed three deployments. Upon leaving the Marine Corps, Ian, his wife, and son returned to the Roanoke Valley. Last May, Ian completed training and became a Roanoke County firefighter. He and his wife purchased their home in Vinton a year ago knowing it needed a new roof, but not having the funds to restore it. Ian and his family still do not have the funds to pay for the necessary roof replacement and would appreciate your vote.” – Charlene Mullins

A Blessing to The Community – “I would like to nominate Donald Williams Sr., a generous man who sees the best in everyone he encounters. Ten years ago, Donald’s wife was diagnosed with Polymyositis and has been in a wheelchair for the last five years. Two years ago, Donald was diagnosed with prostate cancer and underwent surgery. He retired in 2017 and refuses to receive a salary for the church at which he is currently a pastor. Donald gives to those in need, often sacrificing his own medical expenses to pay for others. He and his wife have lived in their home for seventeen years with a roof that leaks and is poorly-patched. Please help out a man who has done so much for others.” – Pamela Thomas

Roofer Jumped Ship – “In 2013, after the Durango winds, my roof was damaged and began leaking into our foyer and resulted in water damage to our walls. I received the recommendation of a local roofing company who guaranteed us a twenty-five-year warranty and hired them to fix our issue. A year after the replacement of our roof, heavy winds caused shingles to begin to fly off. I tried contacting the roofing company and received no response. It turns out the company left the area without finishing our project and caused us to lose out on a lot of money. We would like the assistance of a responsible roofing company who places the interests of their customers first.” – Ellen Strickland

One of these four finalists will receive a free roof from Lynchburg Roofing, Roanoke.

Lynchburg Roofing is inviting the community to read the finalists’ stories, look at photos

of the roofs, and vote for their favorite by going to www.LynchburgRoofing.com and

clicking on “Giveaway.” The winner will be revealed on Tuesday, April 10th.

Lynchburg Roofing is a community-minded contractor licensed and insured to the highest level available in the state of Virginia. Your confidence in us has earned us a great reputation in Lynchburg and the surrounding area. That’s why we’ve chosen to give back with the No Roof Left Behind program. For more information please call 540-909-3003 or go to LynchburgRoofing.com

About Lynchburg Roofing

