“RoadsiddeTowApp” is a revolutionary on-demand mobile app for roadside assistance and towing service

Driver And Vehicle Services introduces RoadsideTowApp℠, the most innovative pay-per-service mobile app for roadside assistance and towing services. The Uber-like tech provides nationwide access to professional roadside and towing service providers in your immediate local area. RoadsideTowApp℠ has many very useful features, such as: Geolocation technology that lets the user track the service providerr, a Multi-Language option, plus Chat with or Call the service operator from the App, Rate the service operator post service, Social-Share option, Pay using PayPal or Credit or Debit Cards, and more.

“What sets us apart is our decade plus of hands-on dedication to our industry and clients alike with an impeccable track record. We are committed to our vendors as much as our customers by providing unique back-end patronage”. CEO, Luis Torres

Free download available for android smartphones or IPhone ios on Google Playstore as well as Appstore. beginning January 1st, 2017. Preview by visiting www.roadsidetowapp.com

Brand Ambassadors are a very special group of Optimal-Energy Influencers pre-selected by Running-Partner.org Each will receive a one of a kind Hoodie designed by AntFarmIndustriez, and a pair of hand-grips by The Natural Grip.

# # #

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Luis Torres at (800) 478-6003 or email at info@davs.biz.

About Driver And Vehicle Services

Driver And Vehicle Services introduces a revolutionary new mobile app technology, RoadsideTowApp – for Roadside Assistance & Towing Services. Creating a better standard with their super efficient features such as, a multi-lingual option, track the Service Provider, Rate the Service Provider, Chat with the Service Provider from the App and more.. this is the new way to get immediate help on the road.