Rival Launches Kickstarter That Re-Imagines Wallets

Design Patented Features on demand RFID security, Ultra-thin, and Quick Access Band

Melbourne, AU (PRUnderground) February 20th, 2018

Rival, a lifestyle accessories company dedicated to perfecting everyday carry wallets for everyday use, play, and travel, recently launched the Zero₂ Collection on Kickstarter on February 17 at 11:00 am Australian Eastern Standard Time.

Described as the world’s thinnest wallet series, the Zero₂ collection consists of 3 models, Card, Bifold and Travel wallets. Boasting their signature Carbon fiber leather finish with top grain premium leathers and quick access elastic for notes, receipts and cards. They are RFID secured, keeping your personal credit card information from thieves. All three models come in Carbon Fiber, Caramel Tan, Fog Gray and Saffiano Black leather finishes. The retail price ranges from $65-$230. Kickstarter backers will save up to 60% by backing the campaign early.

The Rival team is led by Trung Lau, an inventor, designer, and entrepreneur. Mr. Lau is known for his work through the lifestyle brand Rival Collective – a men’s eccentric microbrand that incorporates innovative design through the use of carbon fiber and product design.

Learn more about Rival at www.rival-collective.com.

About Rival Collective

Based in Melbourne, Australia – Rival is inspired by its Melbournian roots – where simplicity and innovation is seen as a movement – where design is at the forefront. As carbon fiber enthusiasts, the team’s intention is to bring the beauty and simplicity to perfect the wallet. The Rival team strives to create products that do more for their consumers, carrying your daily necessities simply can lead to a true minimalist style. Learn more about Rival at www.rival-collective.com.