Rising Singer/Producer Bratis Releases Hypnotic new Synth-Pop Single “Liquid”

Bratis explores love from all angles in his latest single “Liquid” set for a February 7th, 2018 release.

Southhampton, United Kingdom (PRUnderground) February 21st, 2018

Getting his first big break on Romanian X-Factor and following it up playing in popular bands, Bratis is set to continue winning over new fans with his new song “Liquid” that showcases both his remarkable voice and on-point electronic music production skills. A life-long musician, completely devoted to his craft, his skill, enthusiasm and vibrant sincerity all combine to make “Liquid” something very special. This is his third single, and the Romanian-born, United Kingdom-based artist is clearly on the rise. The song drops on February 21th, 2018.

“From the lyrics you can obviously see, the main subject of ‘Liquid’ is love,” commented the 21-year old singer/producer. “Maybe some people, experienced the feeling of missing somebody but also the feeling of being saturated with too much of that person. ‘I get cold, turn into ice when you’re not present’, followed by, ‘When you’re too close, it gets too warm and I’m evaporating’. In the end you get back to her, ‘Drop by drop, I fall back on your skin when it’s raining’. The song describes the imperfection of love, relationships are beautiful but at the same time difficult.”

Backing up his compellingly honest lyrics, is a sound that makes it clear he’s no stranger to being behind the boards in a studio. Elements of future bass, trap, synth-pop and dance can be heard in his work, coming together to inspire and ignite.

Bratis continued, touching on his dedication to the creative process, “I think the most difficult thing to master during the creation is keeping yourself focused. It’s very easy to lose perspective, especially if you are a DIY musician. Sometimes I get mad when something doesn’t sound the way I want, but all these things are part of my evolution as an artist. I tend to create my own sounds by modifying samples or even creating new synth presets from scratch, experimentation is the key here. The texture of the song evokes the sound of water, perfectly reflecting the lyrics.”

Liquid is available from Bratis directly at his website and from CD Baby publishing. As well as on Soundcloud, Spotify, Deezer, Amazon and Google Play.

For more information be sure to visit https://bratis.uk.

About Bratis

To Bogdan Bratis Nicolae, music is to his soul what words are to the mind; the form of art that appealed to him from a tender age. Based in Southhampton, United Kingdom, Bogdan popularly known on stage as Bratis is a talented singer, composer, keyboard and piano player and music producer. His uplifting slogan is, “My MUSIC is your UNIVERSE!”